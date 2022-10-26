Sens Ice Chips: Norris out 'at least a couple of weeks'; Brassard to make debut

Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris will be out long-term with a shoulder injury that could be season-ending.

Head coach DJ Smith said Wednesday that surgery remains an option for Norris, with a decision to come in the near future. Smith added he is not confident Norris will play again this season.

Josh Norris is out long term. DJ Smith says “3, 4, 5 months”.



Same shoulder but different injury than last season. The #Sens are currently discussing whether or not Norris will require surgery or if he’ll rehab it. — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) October 26, 2022

Smith initially said Monday when the team was still awaiting MRI results that Norris would miss "at least a couple of weeks."

He suffered the shoulder injury in the Senators' win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has one goal and two points in five games this season. He had 35 goals and 55 points in 66 games with the Senators last season.

Norris is in the first season on an eight-year, $63.6 million contract, which carries a $7.95 million cap hit, signed in July.