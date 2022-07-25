Unrestricted free agent Dmitrij Jaskin is returning to the KHL after spending last season with the Arizona Coyotes.

Jaskin signed a one-year deal with SKA St. Petersburg on Monday, after spending two seasons from 2019-2021 with the KHL's Moscow Dynamo.

Welcome back, @DmitrijJaskin 🇨🇿!



📊 137 Pts (77 G, 60 A) in 133 GP in KHL pic.twitter.com/bivyw02mBY — KHL (@khl_eng) July 25, 2022

The 29-year-old winger was limited to just 12 games with the Coyotes due to a season-ending knee injury suffered in November. He posted one assist during his time in Arizona after joining the team on a one-year, $3.2 million deal a year ago.

A second-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2011, Jaskin has 27 goals and 70 points in 315 NHL games with the Blues, Washington Capitals, and Coyotes. He topped 30 goals and averaged more than a point per game in both of his two seasons with the Dynamo before returning to the NHL.