Defenceman Dmitry Kulikov is re-joining the Florida Panthers on a one-year, $1 million contract.

Kulikov, 32, appeared in 67 games last season split between the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins. He had three goals and 16 points in total last season.

A first-round pick (14th overall) by Florida at the 2009 NHL Draft, Kulikov has represented Russia internationally on multiple occasions, winning silver twice at the World Championships.

The Lipetsk, Russia native has appeared in 872 career NHL games, recording 45 goals and 214 points split between the Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, New Jersey Devils, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Ducks and Penguins.