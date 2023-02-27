Why did the Grizzlies only last six seasons in Vancouver?

That’s exactly what director and superfan Kathleen S. Jayme aims to find out with her latest film The Grizzlie Truth, premiering next Monday on TSN.

The documentary explores the mysterious departure of the Grizzlies through Jayme’s eyes as she aims to explore and uncover the remarkable story of the NBA franchise’s short time in Vancouver before its move to Memphis in 2001, leaving the Raptors as the league's lone Canadian franchise. Was it the teams’ immense struggles, a stroke of bad luck or was there something more at play?

Much more than a sports story, The Grizzlie Truth pays tribute to the franchise that ignited a city and sparked a passion for the NBA among Jayme and other fans. The film becomes a love letter to one of the worst professional sports franchises in history – they won just 101 games across six seasons before the move – and explores the deep roots of fandom, roots that remain more than 20 years after the team’s departure.

“I am so honoured to be able to tell the story of a team that means so much to me and so many other fans and ballers that were impacted by the Vancouver Grizzlies,” said Jayme in a news release. “This untold story has stuck with me for two decades, and I’m so excited to partner with Bell Media, UNINTERRUPTED Canada, and all our partners to share the epic journey of the Vancouver Grizzlies and explore the powerful connection fans have with their hometown team, win or lose.”

“This project presents a rich opportunity to explore an intriguing part of sports history that has never really been told,” said Executive Producer and Chief Content Officer of UNINTERRUPTED Canada Vinay Virmani in the same release. “The passionate lens that Kathleen brings to the story as both the director and a lifelong Grizzlies fan creates an authenticity that will pull in basketball fans from across the country and around the world.”

The Grizzlies went a combined 101-359 during their six seasons north of the border, finishing last in their division in all but one year. The team applied to relocate to Memphis in March of 2001 and gained approval over the summer, first playing at the Memphis Pyramid – now a Bass Pro Shops – located on the north side of the city’s downtown core.

The team moved into the FedEx Forum steps from iconic Beale Street in 2004 and made the playoffs for the first time in franchise history that season. While the team has yet to advance past the Western Conference finals, the Grizzlies have become a playoff mainstay.