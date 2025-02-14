Dominant Team Homan looks to defend title as Scotties begins on TSN

The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts is about to get underway from Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont. The big question this year: Who can knock off the unstoppable Team Homan?

Eight of the 18 teams get their tournament started Friday night, with the opening draw scheduled for 7p.m. ET / 4p.m. PT.

You can watch the opening action at the Scotties Tournament of Heart on TSN1 and TSN3, also streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Canada's Team Homan takes on PEI's Team DiCarlo

Among the eight is Team Homan for Canada taking on Team DiCarlo of Prince Edward island.

Team Homan has been on a stretch perhaps unmatched in the history of women's curling over the last two seasons.

The defending Scotties champs own a 113-11 record since the start of the 2023-24 campaign, a winning percentage of .911. They are 57-2 against Canadian teams.

After putting together arguably the greatest curling season ever last year – highlighted by a perfect run at the Tournament of Hearts and winning the World Women’s Curling Championship – Team Homan hasn’t slowed down in 2024-25, making the final in all seven of their events, winning five of them.

Their opponent, Team Jane DiCarlo from the Crapaud Community Curling Club in PEI, don't quite have the same track record. DiCarlo represents PEI for the second consecutive Scotties, but still seek their first career Scotties win after an 0-8 run in Calgary a year ago.

Team McCarville of North Ontario faces Saskatchewan's Team Martin

Krista McCarville’s 12th Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be in front of her hometown fans for the first time in her career.

The veteran has seven Scotties playoff appearances with two silver and two bronze finishes at the Scotties, but still seeks that elusive first title.

Her most recent run to a Scotties final took place in an empty Fort William Gardens in 2022 due to restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, where she settled for silver against Team Kerri Einarson.

Team McCarville's opponent is Team Nancy Martin out of Saskatchewan.

Martin is skipping at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the first time in her career, after playing vice for Sherry Anderson in Calgary in 2021.

New Brunswick's Team Adams battles Alberta's Team Skrlik

Alberta's Team Kayla Skrlik enters the Scotties Tournament of Hearts battle tested this year, as their 71 games played this season is tops among all teams in the field.

Her first and only Scotties appearance in 2023 ended with a 4-4 record which caused her to miss out on the playoffs via tiebreaker.

However, Team Skrlik has rode three titles this season to a No. 3 rank in the nation.

New Brunswick's Team Melissa Adams has had a lot of success in play this season, holding a 20-5 record entering the Scotties, where they'll look to build upon their 2-6 record at last year's tournament.

Alberta's Team Sturmay clashes with British Columbia's Team Brown

Team Corryn Brown, of the Kamloops Curling Club in British Columbia, has also been busy this season.

The team has played in 61 games across 11 events, though they only claimed one event win - the provincial title that earned them a berth at this year's Scotties.

Alberta's Team Sturmay qualified for the playoffs at last year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts, but have run into difficulty this season.

Their record of 25-29 this season leaves a lot of questions heading into the tournament, though their victory over Team Brown in a final in the Crestwood Platinum Anniversary Showdown in January may provide a boost in this rematch at the Scotties.