Don Mattingly is in talks with the Toronto Blue Jays to join the team as a bench coach, according to multiple reports.

Mattingly, 61, managed the Miami Marlins for seven seasons before being replaced by Skip Schumaker in late October.

Mattingly’s contract expired when the 2022 season ended, and he and the Marlins’ front office agreed it would be best for both sides not to enter into a new deal.

Mattingly went 443-587 with Miami, winning the NL Manager of the Year award after leading the Marlins to the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Mattingly previously managed the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2011-15.

The former New York Yankees slugger is also one of eight candidates up for consideration for the Baseball Hall of Fame through the contemporary baseball era committee.