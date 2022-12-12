Canadian defender Doneil Henry is headed to Minnesota United after he was claimed off waivers by the MLS club on Monday, according to Neil Davidson of The Canadian Press.

Minnesota United acquires Canadian defender Doneil Henry off waivers. #canMNT — Neil Davidson (@NeilMDavidson) December 12, 2022

The 29-year-old native of Brampton, Ont., was expected to be apart of the Canadian Men's National Team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but suffered a calf injury just before the start of the tournament and was unable to play.

Henry spent last season in the MLS, playing six games with Los Angeles FC and eight games with Toronto FC in his second stint with the club.

Henry played the 2020 and 2021 campaign with the Suwon Samsung Bluewings of K League 1 in South Korea.