The Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Monday that they have re-signed Donovan Williams.

The 6-foot-6 guard returns to the Shooting Stars after playing with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball League where he averaged 6.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game over seven games.

Williams brings over three years of pro experience playing in the NBA (Atlanta Hawks), NBA Summer League and NBA G League most recently with the Westchester Knicks. He averaged 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.3 minutes per game over 35 games prior to signing a contract overseas.

Williams began his collegiate career at the University of Texas before transferring to the University of Nevada where he averaged 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 20.1 minutes per game as a junior.

Williams will join 2025 signees Cat Barber, Hason Ward, Joirdon Nicholas, Jaden Campbell, Danilo Djuricic, Jayden Coke, Khalil Miller, Kobe Elvis and 2025 CEBL Draft picks David Walker, Koat Thomas and Samuel Wong.

The Scarborough Shooting Stars will kick off their 2025 season on Sunday May 25 at CAA Centre against the Brampton Honey Badgers. Scarborough will then host the Winnipeg Sea Bears at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre for their home opener on Saturday June 7. Head to scarboroughshootingstars.ca for additional information on the team, tickets and schedule.