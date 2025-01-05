Dorothy Copetti scored twice, including the first goal of her international career, to lead Canada past Switzerland 5-1 on Sunday in the preliminary round of the under-18 women's hockey world championship.

Sara Manness had a goal and an assist for Canada (2-0-0), while Hayley McDonald and Chloe Primerano rounded out the scoring.

Amelia Wilkinson made 10 saves in net for the win as Canada outshot Switzerland 60-11.

Jael Manetsch was the lone Swiss (0-1-1) scorer as goaltender Amaya Iseli stopped 55 shots.

Canada has the day off before playing Czechia on Tuesday.

