LONDON (AP) — Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt was injured and substituted after just five minutes of his team's Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Chelsea on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Brandt rubbed his left hamstring as he limped off after receiving treatment on the field. He was replaced by United States international Gio Reyna in the match at Stamford Bridge.

Brandt's early exit could be a big blow to a Dortmund team that led 1-0 after the first leg. He is one of their key attacking players, having scored nine goals in all competitions this season. Brandt started on the right wing on Tuesday.

The German team went into the game on a run of 10 straight wins. Dortmund trails Bayern Munich atop the Bundesliga on goal difference only.

