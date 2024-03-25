NEW YORK (AP) — Jade Downie-Landry scored two power-play goals and added an assist, and New York beat Boston 3-2 on Monday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.

It was the first regulation win on home ice for New York (3-4-3-9), which last beat Montréal in a shootout on Feb. 21 — also at UBS Arena. New York has just six points in eight home games, including five points in four games at UBS Arena.

Boston (4-4-2-9) won its first four road games of the season but has lost the last five.

All three goals by New York came on power plays. Downie-Landry deflected in a shot early in the second period to open the scoring. A little more than three minutes later, Downie-Landry set up Elizabeth Giguère, who slipped the puck behind Aerin Frankel for a 2-0 lead.

Downie-Landry made it 3-1 with 12:46 left in the third for her sixth goal of the season — five coming against Boston. She recorded a hat trick on Jan. 20 in a 4-1 win over Boston.

Alina Müller scored her third goal of the season to pull Boston within 2-1 in the second period. Boston got within one again when Sophie Shirley won a one-on-one battle with 9:46 remaining in the third.

It was the fourth meeting between the teams, and the first outside of Boston.

