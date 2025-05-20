Porter Mahone is headed to the IIHF World Championship.

Hockey Canada announced Tuesday that the draft-eligible Brampton Steelheads captain will join Canada as an injury replacement for Bo Horvat.

The New York Islanders forward will miss the remainder of the tournament through an undisclosed injury.

An 18-year-old native of Peterborough, Ont., Martone had previously joined Canada for its pre-tournament camp last month. He was a member of the Canada team that finished fifth at this past winter's World Junior Hockey Championship in Ottawa.

After spending his first Ontario Hockey League season with the Sarnia Sting, Martone played the last three for the Steelheads. In 57 games this past season, the winger notched 37 goals and added 61 assists, career-highs in both categories.

Through six games, Canada sits second in Group A on 16 points, two behind leaders Sweden.

Canada plays Sweden later on Tuesday in Stockholm in the final game of group-stage play.