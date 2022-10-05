Report: Warriors considering discipline for Green after altercation at practice

The Golden State Warriors are seriously considering disciplinary action on forward Draymond Green after a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole at Wednesday's practice, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania reports the 32-year-old Green "forcefully struck" Poole as the two engaged in a heated argument that also involved shoving prior to Green's escalation. The Warriors stopped practice after the incident, Charania adds.

Poole and Green are entering their fourth season as teammates having both helped the club to a championship last season.

The 23-year-old Poole averaged 18.5 points in 76 games in 2021-22 while Green averaged 7.5 points, 7.0 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

The team will continue their pre-season schedule against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and will open the regular season also against the Lakers on Oct. 18.