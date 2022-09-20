Former Canadian offensive lineman for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Drew Desjarlais' practice squad contract with the New Orleans Saints has been terminated, the Saints announced Tuesday.

The #Saints have signed G Yasir Durant to the practice squad and terminated the practice squad contract of G Drew Desjarlais — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 20, 2022

Desjarlais, 25, was the highest draft pick from the University of Windsor when the Bombers selected him with the fourth-overall pick in the 2019 Canadian Football League Draft. Desjarlais went on to play two seasons for the Bombers (2019, 2021), winning a back back-to-back Grey Cup titles over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in those respective seasons.

A native of Belle River, Ont., Desjarlais took his talents south of the border when he signed with the New England Patriots of the National Football League as a free agent. Following his release by the Pats, Desjarlais signed to the New Orleans Saints' practice roster but did not see action through two weeks of the regular season.