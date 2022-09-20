21m ago
Former Blue Bombers OL Desjarlais released from Saints' practice roster
Former Canadian offensive lineman for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Drew Desjarlais' practice squad contract with the New Orleans Saints has been terminated, the Saints announced Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The #Saints have signed G Yasir Durant to the practice squad and terminated the practice squad contract of G Drew Desjarlais— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 20, 2022
Desjarlais, 25, was the highest draft pick from the University of Windsor when the Bombers selected him with the fourth-overall pick in the 2019 Canadian Football League Draft. Desjarlais went on to play two seasons for the Bombers (2019, 2021), winning a back back-to-back Grey Cup titles over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in those respective seasons.
A native of Belle River, Ont., Desjarlais took his talents south of the border when he signed with the New England Patriots of the National Football League as a free agent. Following his release by the Pats, Desjarlais signed to the New Orleans Saints' practice roster but did not see action through two weeks of the regular season.