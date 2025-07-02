Dru Brown took first-team reps for the Ottawa Redblacks on Wednesday, suggesting he could make his return Sunday against the Edmonton Elks.

Brown has been out with a hip injury since Week 1, with Ottawa giving starts to both Matt Shiltz and Dustin Crum in his absence.

Head coach Bob Dyce would not confirm whether Brown will start after the practice. He did reveal that wide receiver Bralon Addison is out two-to-four weeks with a shoulder injury.

Crum completed 20 of 30 passes for 235 yards with one interception in Sunday's loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday. He also started the previous week's win over the Calgary Stampeders, throwing for just 111 yards, but adding another 64 yards rushing.

​Matt Shiltz started in place of Brown the week before and completed 22 of 32 passing attempts for 205 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions as the Redblacks fell 39-18 to the Montreal Alouettes.

Brown, who is in his second season as Ottawa's starter, completed 34-of-41 passing attempts for 413 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-26 season-opening loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 28-year-old pivot led the Redblacks back to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2019 with a 9-8-1 record, setting career-high marks in completions (312), passing yards (3,595), and touchdowns (18) in 15 games for Ottawa.

Ottawa enters Sunday's game with a 1-3 record, while the Elks are 0-3 to start the year.