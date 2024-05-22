Welcome to Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo today as they highlight their best bets for the upcoming series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars.

Aaron Korolnek: The Western Conference final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars gets started on Wednesday and we have three picks for this series.

Coco. Our first includes the winner of the matchup. Take it away.

Carlo Colaiacovo: Oilers fans are not going to be too happy with me and my prediction on this one, but I'm taking the Dallas Stars as small favourites in this series because you're getting good value on what was the best team in the Western Conference this year.

You just look at the path that they had to take to get here.

They beat the Vegas Golden Knights after going down 0-2, losing both games on home ice and winning for the next five against the defending champs. Then they took care of business against the team in the Colorado that had an offensive outburst against the Jets and found a way to cool them down.

I know the McDavid and Draisaitl story is real, but the Dallas Stars are more battle tested. They're better in net, they're better defensively, and they have better depth than what the Edmonton players are getting right now. That's why I'm going with the Stars on this one.

Korolnek: A big part of the Dallas Stars for more than a decade is their captain, Jamie Benn. I'm picking him to score two plus goals in the series at plus money. Keep in mind, Benn is on the top power play unit for Dallas, playing with Tyler Seguin and Evgenii Dadonov, and he's playing big minutes in these Stanley Cup Playoffs as well.

I think Jamie Ben scores twice, much like he did in the second round.

Carlo, our final play ahead of the Western Conference Finals.

Colaiacovo: Well, thankfully, FanDuel is offering some nice player props for this series. And the one that struck my eye was Leon Draisaitl to record a point in every game in this series at a juicy +360. This guy is the leader in the points in playoffs. He has had a point in every game this playoff so far.

Twelve games, 24 points. I don't see why that slows down in this series, especially the impact that he has both five on five and on the power play that Edmonton presents.

Korolnek: We're backing the Stars to win the series, Jamie Benn to score at least twice, and Leon Draisaitl to record a point in every game.