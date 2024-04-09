Dump And Chase: Can Matthews stay hot against the Devils?

Welcome to Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo every Tuesday and Thursday of the NHL season as they give their best bets for the evening's slate.

Carlo Colaiacovo: Ahead of a 13 game NHL slate, AK, we're going to New Jersey where the Toronto Maple Leafs are coming to town and the hottest player scoring goals in the National Hockey League, Auston Matthews, has another chance to chase 70. How are we playing this game tonight?

Aaron Korolnek: Well, this is on TSN4, Carlo. You'll be on the panel.

Matthews is going to put on a show even if you weren't, he dominates the New Jersey Devils in his NHL career. Fourteen goals in 15 career games against the Devils. The search for 70 is on.

Don't overthink it, -125 for Matthews to score and maybe a little bit of a sprinkle at him to score two at +500.

On the subject of the league's best players, Nikita Kucherov and the Lightning in action at home against Columbus.

Point night?

Colaiacovo: Absolutely. You talk about guy putting on a show. Kucherov has been putting on a show in the month of April.

Four games, 10 points. Just seems like night after night. He's racking up three plus points to increase his lead in the Art Ross race and to solidify his chance in the Hart Trophy conversation.

So I'm going Nikita Kucherov, two or more points tonight against this Columbus team. That just feels like a point night for Tampa Bay. So give me Kucharov and for him to stay hot.

Another game that I'm loving on the slate. Huge playoff matchup in the east. It's Detroit hosting Washington.

I like the Red Wings in this one. I like them a lot because you got a reeling Washington Capitals coming in, losers of six in a row. They lost to Ottawa on the weekend after holding a lead in the third period. They even tried that solar eclipse sunlight on the goalie.

But this is all about Detroit. Since Larkin has come back, they've looked like a completely different team. They are poised to make the playoffs and I don't see Washington stopping them tonight. So give me the Red Wings.

Korolnek: You will not need solar eclipse glasses to tail our picks. They can be done safely without them.