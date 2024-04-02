Dump And Chase: Carlo likes Habs' against slumping Panthers

Welcome to Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo every Tuesday and Thursday of the NHL season as they give their best bets for the evening's slate. Today, Carlo likes Montreal to keep it close against Florida and AK likes Jack Eichel to have a high shot total.

Aaron Korolnek: Carlo, you're on the broadcast tonight. The [Montreal Canadiens] hosting the Florida Panthers, who fell 6-4 to the Maple Leafs last night. Could be some value on the Habs, how are we playing it?

Carlo Colaiacovo: Yeah, I think there's a ton of value on the Montreal Canadiens. I like them. Plus +1.5 goals in this game for a couple reasons. One, you talk about Florida. They've been slumping as of late. 3-7 in their last ten, giving up a ton of goals.

Very uncharacteristic of them. On the second half of a back to back, you got Montreal coming off of being shutout. Montreal leads the league playing in 40 one-goal games this season, so you expect them to bounce back in a positive way, but you also expect them to keep the game close.

Maybe even sprinkle on the moneyline with Montreal tonight with how bad Florida is playing as of late.

Korolnek: I love Jack Eichel shot on goal props for tonight.

Eichel and the Golden Knights taking on the Vancouver Canucks. He has been a shot machine of late. Over 3.5 has been a lock for him in his last ten, going over in eight of the ten.

And keep in mind, the last two games against the Canucks, Eichel has been firing six shots on goal in both of those matchups. I think you keep the Eichel train rolling with the Golden Knights.

Lastly, great matchup tonight. Nashville and Boston. What's your play in this one?

Colaiacovo: I'm all over the Boston Bruins on this one.

A term you like to use - Regression to the means - is the way I'm approaching the national predators right now. Because a week ago, we were talking about them being the hottest team in the NHL, and they were, 16-0-2 in 18 games.

But they've come back down to earth. They've lost their last two games. But the concerning thing about their losses is that they've given up 15 goals in their last two games. You got a Boston team coming in that's still hungry, chasing the president's trophy. Boston is 5-1 n their last six games against Nashville.

Give me the Bruins on this one.