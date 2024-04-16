Welcome to Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo every Tuesday and Thursday of the NHL season as they give their best bets for the evening's slate.

Carlo Colaiacovo: If we learned anything from last night, fireworks are definitely going off in the National Hockey League. And tonight in Florida, we expect some more fireworks with the pursuit of 70 goals from Auston Matthews.

Aaron Korolnek: Man, it's like Canada Day every time number 34 suits up for the Leafs, the fireworks are insane and I expect tonight to be no exception. Auston Matthews to score is just -110 on FanDuel.

Not that far from even money. You could add in 3+ shots to get it to plus money on the most prolific goal scorer we've seen in more than 30 years.

That's right, no one scored 70 since 1993. I think Austin Matthews becomes the first to do it tonight down in South Florida -110 on that prop on FanDuel.

Let's talk about the Boston Bruins, who look to secure the number one spot in the Atlantic division and they get a home matchup against a team that is struggling.

Colaiacovo: Yeah, struggling to say the least. They've only led for one full minute in the whole month of April.

Safe to say they're looking for their.

Season to come to an end and come to an end tonight. And yes, I'm all over the Boston Bruins on this one, not on the money line. If you feel like laying a hefty price at -225 think it's a safe bet knowing that they're going to come out to win, but I'm going to find the value play of them winning in regulation.

They've dominated the Senators. They're winners of their last four and winners seven of their last ten against the Ottawa Senators. But the Boston Bruins laid an egg last night in Washington, only mustering 16 shots. For them to win at home and to clinch the Atlantic Division has to be a motivating factor for me and I think they get that job done tonight.

Korolnek: How awesome was that game last night between Montreal and Detroit? Well, good news, we get a rematch tonight. How do we play it?

Colaiacovo: Yeah, we absolutely do get a rematch tonight. Wow, that was electric. And it kept Detroit's playoffs hopes alive. I'm playing this though, Montreal +1.5 because I expect the same fireworks. Expect to be a close game. Hopefully you see a lot of goals. Montreal last night with another one-goal loss was its 43rd one-goal loss this year.

That means they're playing over half of the games in close games. They could easily win this game too, as well as they were leading for most of the game yesterday. But you look at these teams trends as of late, their last four meetings have all gone to extra time, and their last three games have all gone to overtime.

Korolnek: So I expect another close one tonight and maybe an upset in Montreal. Let's end the regular season with a bang. Your patented catchphrase.