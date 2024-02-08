Dump and Chase: Expect low-scoring game in Philadelphia

Aaron Korolnek: My guy Carlo Colaiacovo is down in Las Vegas so we've enlisted the gambling prowess of one Frank Corrado, TSN Hockey analyst. And Frank, we're eyeing the under in the Winnipeg-Philadelphia game. This is a play we love.

Frank Corrado: We love the under in this game. And this has all the makings of a low-scoring affair. You take a look at the Winnipeg Jets, one of the best defensive teams in the NHL. Offence has been very hard for them to come by. And then you take a look at the Philadelphia Flyers. Not a lot of offence there, 22nd in the NHL when it comes to goals for. So the offence is hard to come by for both of these teams. But there's a team that you have your eyes set on that the offence is not hard to come by, AK.

Korolnek: That's the Florida Panthers. Tonight they host the Washington Capitals. The Caps season is going off the rails. They've lost five in a row. They can't score, they can't keep the puck out of their own net. And I think that will apply tonight in Florida. A hungry team that has destroyed Washington historically, seven consecutive wins against the Caps. I think they make it eight in easy fashion. Take the Cats in regulation.

Frank. We're looking at a long shot play in Calgary. Andrei Kuzmenko, he scored in his Flames debut. Can he do it again tonight?

Corrado: Well, is it a long shot or is it a flyer? And I would take a flyer on Andrei Kuzmenko to score a goal, paying +230.

He scored a goal in his debut. Prior to that he went 13 straight games without scoring a goal. He wants to make a great first impression in Calgary. He's already done that and he's going up against a New Jersey Devils team that isn't great defensively. Seventh-most goals allowed in the NHL this season for New Jersey. Andrei Kuzmenko had a great shooting percentage last year. It hasn't been where it was yet. This year it's a great opportunity for Kuzmenko to get back on the score sheet tonight.

The Dump and Chase crew has combined to go 56-36-1 on the season