Dump and Chase: Same Game Parlay for Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

Welcome to Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo today as they highlight their best bets for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

Aaron Korolnek: Carlo, to kick off our three leg Same Game Parlay for Game 2 we like the (Edmonton) Oilers in leg number one, tell me more about that.

Carlo Colaiacovo: You know, AK, in a seven game series, you never want to classify Game 2 as a "must win", but for the Edmonton Oilers, this is a must win for them.

You cannot go down 2-0 to the Florida Panthers, especially with the experience that they have them being the favourites, and with (Sergei) Bobrovsky playing the way he's been playing all through the playoffs.

Especially in Game 1.

So for Edmonton, look, there's a lot to like about what they did in Game 1. They were able to hold off Florida's forecheck. They were to create more of the chances in the game. The only thing they didn't do is they didn't beat Bobrovsky. So, with their power play probably getting back into form tonight, having to get more goals with them, maybe generate a five-on-five goal there as well, too.

I like Edmonton to bounce back and to bounce back in a big way tonight to even the series.

Korolnek: Okay, leg number two, Sam Reinhart to have three-or-more shots on goal, a number he has achieved in 15 of 19 playoff games this post season – eight of 10 at home. He plays with Verhaeghe and Barkov. He's on PP1 one. The man's a sniper. It's an easy add to a same game parlay.

You need to lock it in, although you have to pay a little bit of juice, as do you on our final leg, it's Evan Bouchard to record a point. Coco, why do you like it?

Colaiacovo: I like it because outside of McDavid and Draisaitl, he's been the guy that's been generating offence and doing it from the back end. Evan Bouchard played 27 minutes in Game 1, which means he was on the ice for almost half of the game. Plus, he had four shots on net.

But between him and Mattias Ekholm, they generated 26 shot attempts on net, including 16 that Evan Bouchard had on his own. We expect the power play to bounce back, we expect the offence to come back for Edmonton, it has to be generated by Bouchard. And he's been a big factor of that all playoffs.

I expect him to bounce back, and he's only gone four games in 19 games this playoffs with no points. And when he's done that, he's always bounced back in a big way, which is what I expect him to do in tonight's game.

Korolnek: To recap, this Same Game Parlay, a three leg SGP, which I love, might I add.

It begins with the Edmonton Oilers on the money line. Sam Reinhart to record three plus shots on goal. And it wraps up with Evan Bouchard to record a point you package it all together, +310 on Fanduel.