Dump and Chase: Same Game Parlay for Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Aaron Korolnek: Carlo, I'm getting a little emotional. Could be our final Dump and Chase of the season if the Panthers can get it done tonight in Game Five. And bad news for Oilers fans. Our three leg Same Game Parlay powered by FanDuel involves the Panthers to win.

Carlo Colaiacovo: Well AK, if it's our last one let's go out with a bang and make it a very profitable one. Because I think the Florida Panthers are the best bet of the night. Look, I'm not going to get fooled by a lopsided win in game four. We can't forget that this Panthers team has been one of the best teams in the playoffs.

They have one of the best goaltenders in the playoffs and one of the best shutdown pair of players in the playoffs in Barkov and Gustav. So that's why I love the Panthers in this one, I expect them to bounce back. You kind of question if they gave up that one game just so they can celebrate at home ice, which I expect them to do tonight.

And in doing so, my second leg of this parlay, I expect them to score three or more goals in this game. Because you look at the games that they've won, that's how many they've scored in their wins. And if you can look at game script if Florida's leading, you got to expect Edmonton might pull their goalie late in the third period to try to play catch up, which will help us connect on the second leg of this, probably.

So give me Florida and them to score three or more goals.

Korolnek: Very sound reasoning in each of our first two legs of this Same Game Parlay. The third leg involves Vladimir Tarasenko of the Panthers two plus shots on goal. This is something he's done in seven straight games and nine of his past eleven, Tarasenko has been a shot machine. He keeps it rolling tonight in Game Five back at home.

