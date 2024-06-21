Dump and Chase: Same Game Parlay for Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Welcome to Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Frankie Corrado today as they highlight their best bets for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

Aaron Korolnek: No Carlo Colaiacovo today. He was on the Panthers, so we made him a healthy scratch and have inserted Frankie Corrado into the lineup for our three-leg Same Game Parlay on FanDuel, which Frank begins with the Edmonton Oilers.

Frankie Corrado: It begins with the Edmonton Oilers on the money line. Not only have they made this a series, they are now threatening to win this series. And, yes, it may be a little bit premature, because they would have to win four games in a row against the Florida Panthers, a very tough feat. But they have seemed to flip the script.

Connor McDavid is playing at a historic level. The third line has really emerged. They're winning the special teams battle. They've gotten to Sergei Bobrovsky.

All these things combined would lead you to believe the Edmonton Oilers have a very good chance to win Game Six on home ice and throw it back to Game Seven in Florida.

And I know there's a player on Florida who has entered the chat who's going to make that more difficult that you have your sights set on, AK.

Korolnek: Most definitely, Frank. Leg number two involves Matthew Tkachuk. Three-plus shots on goal. Tkachuk was an absolute menace in Game Five. He had a goal, an assist, seven hits and four shots on goal. He has been over two shots (three-plus), in seven of his last nine games. Tkachuk is getting it going. He is rolling, and he will be all over the ice tonight in Edmonton. Love this play as leg number two in our SGP.

And leg number three involves an Edmonton defenceman. It's Evan Bouchard, who has been rocking and rolling with nine assists in his last seven games and ten points in his last eight games.

I'm on Bouchard to record a point.

We're going to package those three together. Frank's pick of Edmonton on the money line, my two picks of Matthew Tkachuk three-plus shots on goal, and Evan Bouchard to record a point comes out to a nice +246 on FanDuel.