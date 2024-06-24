Dump and Chase: Same Game Parlay for Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Welcome to Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo today as they highlight their best bets for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

Aaron Korolnek: Our final edition of the year. Don't shed a tear, Carlo. Let's end it with a bang. The team that's won the last three games in the Cup Final is where we begin.

Carlo Colaiacovo: The two best words in sports are “Game Seven”, and we are lucky to be watching that tonight. And you're asking where I'm going to go with my pick? Well, if you listened to us before the series started, I actually said Edmonton in seven games, so I'm sticking with my pick here.

I'm going all Oilers on this one. And to think that Florida could be on the other side of history, choking away a 3-0 series lead. I hate to envision that, but it's so hard not to like everything that we're seeing from the Edmonton Oilers. They have all the momentum, they're clicking on all cylinders, and they just had a game where they won, where McDavid was held off of the scoresheet.

Hard to envision that's going to happen again, and hard not to imagine that he'll lead this team to a Stanley Cup in tonight's game.

Korolnek: Well, Vladimir Tarasenko might not lead the Florida Panthers to victory, but I do believe he will record two or more shots on goal, something that he's done in nine of his last ten games. Keep in mind, Tarasenko has been promoted to PP1, a unit that cannot score, but they have been able to rack up some shots on Stuart Skinner.

I think Teresenko two two-plus shots on goal is a must.

Now, when you look at the over-under, there is a lot of reasons to look at the under when it comes to the history of game sevens. Fill us in.

Colaiacovo: Well, yeah, and that's where we're going to lean on this one. And the game line is five and a half, but we're going to go with an alternate line at under six and a half just to be sure we don't get beat by an empty net goal that might be sneaking around there.

Let's look at the under's history. In Game 7, it's cashing at a 30 per cent rate. But more importantly, in the last 14 Stanley Cup Final series to reach a Game 7, the under has hit 14 consecutive times in that final elimination game.

And you look at what presents itself in Game 7.

No team wants to make a mistake. You're probably going to see a lot of nerves. You're probably going to see a lot of tight, tight hockey. The goaltenders may be playing a factor here. Keeping it tight might even see an overtime game. That's why we're closing this same game parley with under six and a half goals.

Korolnek: Alright, to recap our three-leg Same Game Parlay, powered by FanDuel.

Edmonton to win, Teresenko two-plus shots on goal and lastly, the alternate total of six and a half goals.

Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened.

Game seven tonight, +342 in our SGP here on Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel.