Welcome into Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo every Tuesday and Thursday of the NHL Season as they give their best bets for the evening's slate. Today the guys are riding with William Nylander and Leon Draisaitl to have big nights. And are once again on a trend involving the Winnipeg Jets that has cashed in nine-straight.

Aaron Korolnek: A huge 10 game slate in the National Hockey League tonight. And in Toronto against the San Jose Sharks, William Nylander, his first game since signing the $92 million deal. How do we play it from a betting perspective, Coco?

Carlo Colaiacovo: Well, this is going to be a big night for William Nylander, and I expect big money on the board for him. If I'm looking at the markets, I'm going to focus on the shots on goal market because he's been a shot machine. So I'm going to hit Nylander to record four or more shots in this game.

You look at his last four games, 23 total shots. He's gone over that total in the last four games, including last game against the San Jose Sharks, where he recorded five shots alone. Look, he's going to be the toast of the night, celebrating the big deal, and I expect that he's going to want to be shining tonight not only for us, but for the Maple Leafs.

Korolnek: Yeah, shots on goal. Maybe a couple of celebratory shots as well after inking the big deal.

I'm looking at Leon Draisaitl anytime goal scored tonight in Chicago. Edmonton is a huge favorite in this game, and rightfully so. And Draisaitl dominates the Blackhawks. He has scored at least once in seven straight games. The Blackhawks have a number of injuries. I think the Oilers pile it on and Draisaitl is a big part of it. Him to score at -110 is my favorite play on the slate.

Let's talk about our favorite play, period. When it comes to the National Hockey League, the Winnipeg jets are playing. You know what that means, Carlo?

Colaiacovo: Yeah, unders is what that means, especially for the other team that they're playing, which is why I'm focused on the Columbus Blue Jackets here under the team total two and a half goals.

Look, the Jets have been one of our favorite teams to follow lately. They have been an absolute juggernaut on defence. They've held teams to two or less in nine consecutive games. Why is that going to change tonight? That is a hot trend that's made us a lot of money, and that continues tonight in Winnipeg.

Korolnek: Maybe not Nylander money, but some money to be made here on Dump and Chase powered by Fanduel.

The odds on this as a three-leg parlay are +420* and $10 would pay $42 on FanDuel Canada.

*Odds subject to change.