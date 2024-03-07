Dump & Chase: McDavid poised to continue torching Blue Jackets

Welcome to Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo every Tuesday and Thursday of the NHL season as they give their best bets for the evening's slate. Today, Carlo is joined by TSN Betting's Tekeyah Singh as they give three best bets on three of the best players in the NHL.

Carlo Colaiacovo: We're bringing in the ringer again. We're bringing in Tekeyah Singh. Tekeyah, are you ready to help continue the streak of us going 3-0 the other night on our picks? Are you bringing it today?

Tekeyah Singh: Yes. Carlo, that's a lot of pressure. Big shoes to fill. But hey, listen, I thrive under pressure. I'm so ready for this.

Colaiacovo: I love it. I know you do. We're going to bring some winners again.

I'm going to start and I'm going to go with one of the best players in the NHL.

Connor McDavid to record two or more points against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

If you've been paying attention to the Art Ross race, MacKinnon had four points last night to increase his late on McDavid to ten points. McDavid has six games in hand to catch up on MacKinnon. And I expect him to feast on the Columbus Blue Jacks tonight. Because McDavid has feasted on Columbus his whole career.

15 games, 29 points against them. I don't expect that to change tonight. So that's where I'm leaning for McDavid.

Tekeyah, I know you love chasing value. You love finding those plus money odds. Where are you finding that tonight?

Tekeyah: All right, I'm looking at the Bruins-Leafs game. I'm sticking with elite players, the theme for today. And I'm going to go pasta the anytime goal.

He had three assists last time they played the Leafs on Monday, seven shots on goal. I like him to have a goal tonight against the Leafs. So give me pasta anytime goal.

And for our third pick, we're sticking with elite players. Carlo, who are we going with?

Colaiacovo: I'm going to Tampa, and I'm going to look directly at Nikita Kucherov to record two or more points against the Calgary Flames.

And I talked about the Art Ross race. Nikita sitting nicely in second place there, wanting to hold off McDavid and wanting to catch up to MacKinnon. I think it's a very favorable matchup against the Calgary Flames. Look at their depleted roster as they continue to ship guys out. And Kuchrov hasn't recorded a multipoint game in three straight games.

So he's got to start recording and getting some more of those points, racking them up to keep pace with both MacKinnon and McDavid. So I look for a big night for Kucherov.

Tekeyah: All right, so for our picks, we're going Kucherov and McDavid. At least two points and a pasta anytime goal. Thank you so much for this, Carlo. This is dump and Chase, presented by FanDuel.

The Dump and Chase crew has combined to go 66-44-1 on the season