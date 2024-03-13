Dump & Chase: Value on Avalanche to win the Central Division

Welcome to Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo every Tuesday and Thursday of the NHL season as they give their best bets for the evening's slate. Today, Carlo and AK discuss some of their favourite futures bets at FanDuel, including two longshots to win the Stanley Cup.

Aaron Korolnek: Carlo, Let's start with some division winners. The Central Division hotly contested amongst a number of teams. Where's the best bet in the Central?

Carlo Colaiacovo: I think the best bet in the Central is the value you're getting at Colorado at +420 to win that division. I know they're four points back of Dallas, but they have a game in hand and Colorado has been the best home team in the league all season. And they've got both Winnipeg and Dallas at home to finish off the season. If you just look at Colorado's recent history, they've won the Division three-straight years. So they're the defending champs in that division and they've got bodies coming back to the lineup, including Valeri Nichushkin, who's been a huge addition to their power play, plus all of the deadline additions. I just think that's tremendous value right now in a division that's so closely contested.

Korolnek: I am looking at the Art Ross race on FanDuel.

We've been talking about Connor McDavid's chances for months now. We gave out 30 to one or better. He's down to +240 and I still think there is value there. Eight points behind Nathan MacKinnon, Edmonton, two games in hand on Colorado. The dude has been on fire with 32 points in his last 15 games relative to McKinnon, who has 26 in his last 14.

McDavid will go on a preposterous tear to close the year and win the Art Ross.

Carlo, let's look at your former team, the Philadelphia Flyers, coming off a 7-0 loss to Tampa Bay. Any value in betting them to miss the playoffs?

Colaiacovo: A ton of value to miss the playoffs, at +190 on Fanduel.

Right now, you look at this Philadelphia team and they took a step backwards at the trade deadline, trading one of their best defensemen, and that could suck the air right out of the life of the group. And you talk about the way they've come out of it, losing 7-0.

Obviously, John Tortorella getting kicked out of the game. He's going to miss the next two games that they play. And you look at the motivation that he brings with that group. But, the reason why I believe they're going to miss it is because it's been an amazing season in Philadelphia. But I think it's all going to catch up to them because they just don't have enough scoring to keep up with the rest of the teams that are chasing them, including the New York Islanders, who are very close, and maybe the New Jersey Devils, who might make a late season push to make the playoffs.

They're 23rd in the league in goals four. I ultimately think that catches up to them and they missed the playoffs. You're getting good value at +190 on your money right now.

Korolnek: All right, so we gave out Colorado to win the Central, McDavid to win the Art Ross and the Flyers to miss the playoffs, all at plus money.

Let's look at some long shots, some value plays to win the Stanley cup.

For me, Winnipeg +1500 is a must bet. Love what they did ahead of the deadline. Bringing in Monahan, bringing in Tyler Toffoli. Those are two top six forwards that can make a significant dent with regards to what Winnipeg needs to do up front.

We know their D is good, we know their goaltender is world class. Winnipeg +1500, a quality wager for me. And I know you're looking at a real long shot to win a cup.

Colaiacovo: Yeah, I'm going to the Eastern Conference and I'm all over the New York Islanders +7000 to win this Stanley cup.

And look, sometimes the moves you make at the deadline are the ones you don't make. And the New York Islanders stood pat. And if we learned the lesson from last year when the Florida Panthers made their run, they didn't make any moves at the deadline. I know they snuck in at the last game of the season, but the Islanders right now, the best move they made was bringing in Patrick Roy.

They've got a Vesna calendar goaltender in Sorokin. They got a top defenseman in Noah Dobson. And they've got a plethora of forwards that have helped boost their offense since Patrick Roy took over one of the best teams in the league right now. Over their last ten they're 7-2-1. The Islanders as of Monday, got into a playoff spot. I don't expect them to look back and I think once they get in, they're playoff built and could go on a Florida Panthers type of run.

Korolnek: The Islanders with a plethora of forwards. We have a plethora of futures plays here on Dump and Chase, powered by Fanduel.