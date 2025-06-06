Basketball is a game of runs, and the best teams maintain leads established early. The Montreal Alliance did just that on Friday, scoring 105 points against the Edmonton Stingers – the most the franchise has ever scored in a single game.



Montreal’s Tavian Dunn-Martin put on a three-point clinic in the first half. In the first quarter, he crossed Edmonton’s Torin Dorn Jr. out of his shoes and nailed a triple. Montreal’s Ben Stevens then got a block on the defensive end, fueling back-to-back triples for Dunn-Martin. His transition pull-up three-pointer triggered a timeout and Montreal was up 24-11.



The second quarter didn’t get any easier for Edmonton. Montreal’s co-captain Quincy Guerrier took a backseat as the 5-foot-8 Dunn-Martin continued to give the 3,300-plus Montreal fans a taste of Fred VanVleet-esque undersized, dazzling guard play.



Dunn-Martin set a screen down low, then flew off a flair screen, and cashed a triple. He hit a step-back three on Hornsby before Montreal guard Malcolm Duvivier’s second three-pointer forced a timeout.



Dunn-Martin continued to turn the excitement dial up. When the league’s third-leading scorer Sean East II hit a triple to keep the lead within 20 points, Dunn-Martin used his teammate’s screen and embarrassed Edmonton’s Elijah Miller, hitting a near-logo three-pointer...