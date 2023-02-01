The Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics highlight the first of NBA doubleheader action on TSN, followed by the Atlanta Hawks' date with the Phoenix Suns. The action also continues on TSN+ with the Golden State Warriors taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves.



Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics - 7:30pm ET/4:30 PT on TSN4/5

Down Kevin Durant due to an MCL strain the 12-time All-Star forward suffered in early January, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in an Atlantic Division showdown and rematch of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs on TSN.

Watch the Nets vs. Celtics LIVE at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on TSN4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Nets are coming off a double-digit, 121-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

Irving led the way with 26 points, with Patty Mills and Cam Thomas adding 21 points of their own to down the Lakers, who were minus LeBron James.

The Celtics are coming off their own win over the Lakers, besting them 125-121 on Saturday at Boston’s TD Garden. Tatum recorded a 30-point double-double with 11 rebounds and went toe-to-toe with James, who dropped 41 points in a game that required overtime as a result of a controversial no-call on King James.

This marks the second meeting between the two Eastern Conference powerhouses this month. The Nets and Celtics met on Jan. 12 at Barclays Centre, when Tatum's 20-point, 11-rebound double-double and Marcus Smart's 16 points and 10 assists helped the Celtics prevail 109-98.

The Celtics currently sit atop the Eastern Conference and the Atlantic Division at 35-15. The Nets (31-19) sit fourth in the conference and third in the Atlantic with the Joel Embiid-led Philadelphia 76ers leading them.



Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN+

Recently-named NBA All-Star starter Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors head to the Land of 10,000 Lakes to take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves as action continues on TSN+.

Watch the Warriors vs. Timberwolves LIVE at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on TSN+.

The Timberwolves are coming off a two-game series against the Sacramento Kings. Winning the first to the tune of 117-110 led by Edwards' 35 points, they dropped the second meeting two days later in overtime 118-111.

The Warriors enter Target Center riding a three-game win streak with respective wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder (128-120), Toronto Raptors (129-117), and Memphis Grizzlies (122-120).

Curry is among the league's leaders in points-per-game as he sits eighth with 29.7, trailing league-leader Emidd (33.6).

The two Western Conference teams are set to meet for just the second time this season as their first clash date back to the beginning of the season in November. Then, Curry and Draymond Green recorded double-doubles to win 137-114 and improve to 11-10 on the season.

Since then, the Warriors have improved to 26-24 and sit fifth in the Western Conference and sit third in the Pacific Division.

The Timberwolves sit eighth in the conference at 27-26 and trail the 31-18 Memphis Grizzlies in the Southwest Division.



Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns - 10pm ET/7pm PT on TSN4/5

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks look to snap a two-game skid when take on Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in the second game of a doubleheader on TSN.

Watch the Hawks vs. Suns following Nets vs. Celtics at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT on TSN4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Hawks are looking to get back in the win column for the second time this month as they find themselves on another two-game skid as they dropped close games to the Los Angeles Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers. The Hawks' last win came against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 25, which broke up prior two-game skid that saw them lose to the Chicago Bulls 111-100 and the Charlotte Hornets 122-118.

The Hawks are 6-4 in their last 10.

In Phoenix the Suns have won two games straight and six of their last 10 games as well. They sit fourth in the Pacific Division - three games up on the Lakers - and are tied with the Dallas Mavericks (27-25) for sixth in the Western Conference.

A pair of 20-plus-point games from centre Deandre Ayton and guard Mikal Bridges saw the Suns capture their most recent win: a 114-16 win over the Raptors.