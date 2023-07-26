It took Dustin Crum just two weeks to secure the Ottawa Redblacks a piece of CFL history.

Since taking over as the starting quarterback, Crum has guided Ottawa to consecutive overtime wins — a stunning 31-28 decision over Winnipeg, then last week's 43-41 victory in Calgary. That made the Redblacks the first CFL team to register two straight overtime victories.

But one yard and Hamilton's Chris Edwards are all that stood between Crum putting Ottawa in position for three consecutive overtime appearances. On Friday night, the Redblacks (3-3) host the Tiger-Cats (2-4).

On July 8, Crum replaced veteran Jeremiah Masoli (Achilles) in the first half of Ottawa's 21-13 loss to Hamilton. In the final minute of regulation, Crum drove Ottawa to the Hamilton 20-yard line.

With seven seconds remaining, he took off on a 19-yard run and appeared poised to score and put the Redblacks in position to force overtime.

However, Edwards ended that threat by tackling Crum at the one-yard line on the game's final play.

The following week, Crum made his first CFL start versus Winnipeg. He rallied the Redblacks from a 19-point, fourth-quarter deficit, scoring on a 12-yard touchdown run with nine seconds remaining before finding Nate Behar on the two-point convert to force overtime.

After Winnipeg kicker Sergio Castillo’s 48-yard field goal in the extra session, the six-foot-one, 210-pound Crum ended the game with a 29-yard rushing touchdown.

Last week, Crum found Behar on the game-winning two-point convert in overtime after Ante Milanovic-Litre's three-yard TD run made it 41-41.

Hamilton comes in having won two of its last three games. But the last contest was a 31-15 home loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

Hamilton rookie Taylor Powell made his first CFL start and was solid, completing 27-of-41 passes for 282 yards and an interception. Powell also had four carries for 37 yards and a touchdown, a 13-yard run that pulled the Ticats to within 23-15 with under five minutes to play.

But Toronto countered with Chad Kelly's one-yard TD run to cap a six-play, 73-yard march.

Veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell resumed practising this week after being released from the six-game injured list. He missed Hamilton's last four contests with a hip ailment but has been limited, suggesting Powell could start again for the Ticats at TD Place.

Crum, 24, has completed 63-of-92 passes for 664 yards and two TDs with three interceptions over Ottawa's last three games. But he has impacted Redblacks' ground game, having rushed for 257 yards and three TDs on 24 carries (10.7-yard average).

Ottawa currently boasts the CFL's second-ranked rushing attack (129 yards per game). The Redblacks are also averaging a league-best six yards per attempt.

If there's a key for Hamilton, it might be finding a way to force Ottawa to the air. The Redblacks are last in the CFL in passing (217.3 yards per game) with just three touchdowns through the air although Crum completed 23-of-29 passes for 254 yards and two TDs versus Calgary.

Crum's 63 yards rushing was his lowest total over Ottawa's last three contests.

Still, halting Ottawa's ground game could be a big ask for a Hamilton defence that's allowing 115.7 yards rushing per game and is ranked last overall in offensive points surrendered (28.5 per game). The Ticats have history on their side, having won their previous eight games versus Ottawa and they haven't lost at TD Place since 2018.

However, an already solid Ottawa defence would be bolstered by the return of linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox (hamstring) and defensive back Cariel Brooks (foot), both former Ticats who were full participants in practice this week.

Pick: Ottawa.

Saskatchewan Roughriders versus Toronto Argonauts (Saturday afternoon)

At Halifax, Toronto (5-0) looks to improve to 4-0 this season versus the West Division. The Argos continue to lead the CFL in offensive points (33.4 per game), net offence (401.4) and rushing yards (129.6 per game). Quarterback Chad Kelly has thrown for 300 or more yards in the club's last two games. Mason Fine is expected to make a second straight start for Saskatchewan (3-3), which managed just three field goals in last week's 19-9 loss to B.C. But the Riders' defence had four sacks and allowed just 231 net yards.

Pick: Toronto.

B.C. Lions versus Edmonton Elks (Saturday night)

At Edmonton, quarterback Dane Evans makes the start for B.C. (5-1) after replacing Vernon Adams Jr. (knee) last week versus Saskatchewan. Evans was 16-of-25 passing for 219 yards with a TD and interception and also lost a fumble. The Elks (0-7) lost 22-0 to the Lions last month in Vancouver and have dropped a CFL-record 20 straight at home. The Lions defence has allowed just five touchdowns this season.

Pick: B.C.

Calgary Stampeders versus Montreal Alouettes (Sunday night)

At Montreal, the Alouettes (2-3) come off the bye and CFL teams are a stellar 7-1 after a week off. But starter Cody Fajardo has been sacked a CFL-high 26 times while the Stampeders' defence is ranked third (21) in that category. Jake Maier had a career-high 450 yards passing and four TDs last week for Calgary (2-4) but also threw two picks and lost a fumble in the overtime loss to Ottawa.

Pick: Calgary.

Last week: 4-0.

Overall: 20-7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.