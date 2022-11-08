Baker says he will return to Astros in 2023

Manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday that he would like to return to the Houston Astros in 2023.

Dusty Baker confirms he'll return to manage the Astros in 2023, though the contract isn't finalized: "I always said if I win one, I want two. I like to keep my word. This is as much fun as I've had ever." — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) November 8, 2022

"I always said if I win one, I want two. I like to keep my word. This is as much fun as I've had ever," Baker said.

“I’ll be back, but we’re working on it. It’s as simple as that.”

Neither Baker nor general manager James Click have contracts beyond this season, but according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Astros owner Jim Crane will submit an offer to each of them.

Houston #Astros owner Jim Crane spoke with manager Dusty Baker and GM James Click on Monday and plans to formally extend each of them a contract for the 2023 season in quest for back-to-back World Series titles. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 8, 2022

Baker took over as Astros manager in 2020 following the firing of A.J. Hinch in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal that clouded their World Series Championship from 2017.

Baker led Houston to the World Series in 2021, where the team fell in six games to the Atlanta Braves. Last week, he won his first championship as a manager when the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. In three seasons at the helm, Baker's Astros have gone a combined 230-154 in the regular season.

Prior to his time in Houston, Baker managed the San Francisco Giants for 10 seasons from 1993 to 2002, the Chicago Cubs from 2003 to 2006, the Cincinnati Reds from 2008 to 2013 and the Washington Nationals for two seasons in 2016 and 2017. For his career, Baker owns a regular season record 2,093-1,790.