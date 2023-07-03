Forward Dylan Gambrell is joining the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The details of the deal have not yet been made available.

The 26-year-old Bonney Lake, Wash., native skated in 60 games for the Ottawa Senators last season, scoring four goals and recording 10 points.

Originally a draft pick of the San Jose Sharks (60th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft, Gambrell played four seasons on the West Coast before being traded to the Senators in 2021.