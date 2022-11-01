Ottawa Senators forward Dylan Gambrell was assessed a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak.

A match penalty is given when a player intentionally hurts or attempts to hurt another player and involves the ejection of the player for the balance of the game. The play will also be reviewed by the league office for potential supplemental discipline.

The incident occurred during the second period of Tuesday's game when Gambrell stuck his left elbow out and made direct contact with Cernak's head. The Lightning blueliner was shaken up and went down the tunnel but returned later in the period.

Prior to the hit, Gambrell scored the opening goal of the game in his season debut.

In 63 games last season for the Sens, the 26-year-old had three goals and four assists for seven points.