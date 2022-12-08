The Arizona Coyotes have loaned forward Dylan Guenther to Team Canada for the upcoming 2023 World Junior Championships in Halifax, the team announced on Thursday.

The 19-year-old has registered three goals and eight assists in 21 games with the Coyotes this season. He ranks sixth on the team in scoring and is tied for the most power play goals among rookies with three.

The Edmonton native had two assists in two games in last year's Word Juniors before the tournament was cancelled due to multiple COVID-19 outbreaks.

Guenther was selected ninth overall by the Coyotes in the 2021 NHL Draft.