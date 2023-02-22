The National Hockey League's department of player safety announced Wednesday that Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has been fined $5,000. the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking Washington’s T.J. Oshie on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old logged 2:54 minutes of ice time prior to the incident and was assessed a game misconduct.

Larkin was suspended one game in 2021 after roughing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph.

The Waterford, Mich., native received a match penalty for punching an unsuspecting Joseph in the second period of Detroit’s eventual 7-6 loss to the Lightning.

Larkin has played in 55 games for the Red Wings this season, scoring 22 goals and 56 points.