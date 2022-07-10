The Chicago Blackhawks do not plan to give forward Dylan Strome a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent, according to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie speculated at Thursday's NHL Draft that the Blackhawks would let Strome walk once free agency opened on July 13, added TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Strome, 25, played 69 games with the Blackhawks last season, scoring a career-high 22 goals while adding 26 assists. In 273 career games with Chicago and the Arizona Coyotes, Strome has 67 goals and 103 assists.

He was selected third overall by the Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Draft.