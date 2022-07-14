The Washington Capitals have signed forward Dylan Strome to a one-year, $3.5 million contract, the team announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old played in 69 games last season, and scored 22 goals to finish with 48 points for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Strome was drafted third overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Entry draft. He made his first NHL appearance for the Coyotes the following season, although he only played seven games that year. He was traded midway through the 2018-19 season to the Blackhawks, where he finally found steady playing time. Strome posted a career high in goals, points and games played that season, with a large percentage of that production coming as a member of the Blackhawks.

He played last season under a two-year, $6 million contract. The Mississauga, Ont., native has 67 goals and 170 points across 273 career NHL games.

