Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale, Continental Classic continues on AEW Dynamite on TSN

Twelve competitors face off in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale and the Continental Classic continues with a pair of round robin matches on AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale

Twelve of All Elite Wrestling’s best competitors face off in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale for a chance to face MJF for his Dynamite Diamond Ring at Winter is Coming next week.

Six of the 12 wrestlers in the match have been announced:

Adam Cole

Kyle O’Reilly

Lance Archer

Brian Cage

Mark Davies

Komander

Cole was the first man to enter the battle royale as he looks to settle his long-time rivalry with MJF.

“I am so sick and tired of playing this game. Max, if you were half the man that you claim to be, then you’d be a man and fight me,” Cole said last week on Dynamite. “But you’re not because you’re a little b—-. After what you did to Roddy, when I get my hands on you, I’m going to beat you within an inch of your pathetic life!”

Jay White vs. PAC

“Switchblade” Jay White is out for revenge after he was brutalized last week on Dynamite by PAC and The Death Riders. He got a measure of retribution this past week on Collision when he blasted Wheeler Yuta with a chair, sending a message to The Death Riders.

“Tell your king that the real king is coming for him!," said White after attacking Yuta.

White is coming off a pair of huge victories over “Hangman” Adam Page over the past month, two weeks ago on Dynamite, and at WrestleDream in October and looks to continue his momentum as he attempts to earn a shot at Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship.

A win over AEW World Trios Champion, and Moxely’s stablemate, PAC will go a long way to earning him a shot at the biggest prize in AEW.



Continental Classic Blue League: Shelton Benjamin vs. Kyle Fletcher

Another set of round robin matches in the Continental Classic kicks off with the two leaders in the Blue League as Shelton Benjamin faces off with Kyle Fletcher.

Benjamin won his first-round match last week over Mark Briscoe, while Fletcher escaped from his first-round match with The Beast Mortos with a victory.

Benjamin has just one loss on his record since signing with AEW and will attempt to continue his strong run against Fletcher, who continues to ride the wave of momentum after his win over Will Ospreay at Full Gear.

How will The Hurt Syndicate and The Don Callis Family play a role in this marquee matchup?



Continental Classic Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King

Another pair of undefeated competitors square off in the Gold League as The Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli takes on Brody King of the House of Black.

Castagnoli, one of the AEW World Trios Champions, won his first match of the tournament against Ricochet, while King is coming off a big win against longtime rival, Darby Allin.



Swerve Strickland vs. Max Caster

This match came about after Caster interrupted Swerve’s backstage interview with Renee Paquette, laughing at his after his loss to Bobby Lashley at Full Gear.

The former AEW World Champion took exception and laid Caster out, leading to their match this week on Dynamite.

“Swerve’s been acting crazy. He assaulted me, the best wrestler alive. He ripped my jacket. I could sue that guy but that’s not real rap. Swerve, look into my eyes. You don’t deserve the opportunities you’ve gotten in AEW. But here I am giving this gold-tooth b—- the chance of a lifetime to go eye-to-eye with the best wrestler alive,” Caster said.

Caster will seemingly go this week alone with his Acclaimed stablemates Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn as Bowens has not been seen since the pair lost in the AEW World Tag Team Title Four Way match at Full Gear. However, Caster is confident his teammates will be in his corner.

“I know, as the leader of The Acclaimed, Anthony and Billy, you guys have my back this Wednesday against Swerve.”



PLUS: