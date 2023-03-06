E.J. Harnden finding new path with Team Gushue after long run with brother Ryan

LONDON, Ont. – For the 14th time in their careers, brothers E.J. and Ryan Harnden are competing at the Tim Hortons Brier.

However, this week’s Canadian men’s curling championship in London marks the first time the two power sweepers are competing against each other on different teams.

“This is the first Brier I’m not playing with Ryan as well as Brad [Jacobs],” E.J. told TSN.ca. “It’s a little different, but the season so far has allowed me to get used to it. I’m at the point now where we want the best for one another, but at the end of the day we both really want to win.”

E.J. and Ryan earned the reputation as curling’s fitness-focused “Brush Brothers” during their long 14-year run playing front-end for their cousin Brad Jacobs out of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

The tandem made 13 appearances together at the national championship for Northern Ontario, winning their lone Brier Tankard in 2013 as well as silver at the world men’s curling championship that same year, and of course, capturing the gold medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

After Jacobs announced he was taking a break from full-time curling following last year’s Brier exit and the inevitable roster shakeups that were just around the corner, the writing was on the wall that the Harnden duo may have to go their separate ways.

The brothers have landed on their feet just fine, joining two of the top rinks in the nation as imports.

Following the departure of Brett Gallant to Alberta, E.J., a 39-year-old product manager at OLG, teamed up with the defending champions from The Rock led by Brad Gushue and is wearing the Team Canada jersey this week at Budweiser Gardens.

Ryan, a 36-year-old real estate appraiser, has joined forces with Matt Dunstone’s new-look foursome out of Manitoba, a squad that is currently ranked first in the nation.

With Manitoba and Canada being in opposite pools at the London Brier, the only way the Harnden brothers will clash this week is in the playoffs. And that seems like a strong possibility given how the two powerhouses are currently playing.

Team Dunstone is 3-0 after a rout of Northwest Territories Monday afternoon while Team Gushue sits at 3-1 after defeating Quebec. Canada has a date with Prince Edward Island on Monday night.

“We’re both part of great teams. The expectation is that we will play each other at some point,” said E.J. “I’m going to want Ryan to play well in that game and I’m sure he’s going to want me to play well. We’re going to want a really good, strong, competitive game.”

The two sides have played each other just once this season, a 7-3 Gushue win back in December at the Masters on the Grand Slam circuit.

Making the change from playing for one elite-level skip for nearly 15 years to another can be a tough transition.

From philosophical views on strategy to how they want you to throw a rock, no two skips are the same.

“There’s definitely differences and I would be lying if I said there wasn’t somethings I’m working through to make that transition in terms of throwing it a bit differently than I have in my entire career,” said E.J.

The Team Canada second says he’s happy with the progress he’s made this season and is excited for the future.

“This is a long-term investment,” said E.J. “Knowing there’s going to be a little bit of growing pains, but I still think we’re really close to being able to put everything together. For me, there’s no intimidation factor, it’s wanting to be apart of another great team and grateful for the opportunity to be apart of this team.”

E.J. is shooting 81 per cent for the tournament through Draw 8’s action.

Despite Gushue, Mark Nichols and Geoff Walker winning four Canadian championships since 2017, E.J. says Team Gushue has tried to create a new identity this year with the altered lineup.

“I think more than anything, they had a run with their team for so long, and I had a run with our team for so long, part of it is just figuring out the dynamic. And not that the dynamic hasn’t been really good, but it’s also just trying to create some newness, so that it doesn’t feel like I’m coming onto an existing team and I’m just trying to fit in,” explained Harnden. “They guys have been great in terms of the support and how they’ve welcomed me and just trying to find what the new identity is.”

The brotherly bond between E.J. and Ryan is as strong as ever in their first year on opposite teams. They still practice together in Sault Ste. Marie and are sharing restaurant recommendations this week in London.

“That’s the best part of all of this. That’s never changed, regardless of whether we’re playing together or not. It never will,” said E.J. “That’s been pretty special to be able to still have a great friendship and a bond as a brother and as family. That’s all we could have asked for and I know none of us would of expected anything else.”

The brothers will continue to be each other’s biggest supporters in London, but if that head-to-head matchup ever comes to fruition, it’s all business.

“When we’re not playing against each other, I know we’re cheering for one another,” said E.J. “If and when it comes to the point where we play each other, you know, the gloves are off.”

The top three teams from each pool advance to the playoffs after round-robin play concludes.