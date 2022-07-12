LAS VEGAS -- New Orleans Pelicans second-round pick E.J. Liddell suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Monday's Summer League contest and will be out indefinitely.

Liddell went down in the third quarter of the game against the Atlanta Hawks when his right knee buckled underneath him. In two games in Las Vegas, Liddell averaged 4.5 points and 4.0 rebounds.

The Pelicans feared the worst as soon as the injury happened on Monday as he was carried off the court by teammates. An MRI on Monday night in Las Vegas confirmed the injury.

Liddell, who spent three years at Ohio State, had a first-round grade during the 2022 NBA draft from many draft experts including ESPN's Jonathan Givony who had him as the No. 21 overall prospect. However, Liddell slide to the Pelicans at No. 41 overall.

Liddell was a third-team All-American during the 2021-22 college season while also being named to the All-Big Ten first team and All-Big Ten defensive team first team. He averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocks per game in 32 games for Ohio State last year.

New Orleans has 15 guaranteed contracts on their roster after 14 carried over from 2021-22 and the team selected Dyson Daniels with the No. 8 pick in the draft.

The Pelicans could free up a space for a contract for Liddell or slot him into one of their two-way spots.