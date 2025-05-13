E.M., defence lawyer spar over players being called ‘men’ not ‘boys’ during cross-examination

A lawyer representing Callan Foote, one of the five former members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team who are on trial after being charged with sexual assault, suggested Tuesday the complainant in the case has had an agenda by referring to the defendants throughout the trial as “men” rather than “boys.”

Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Foote have been charged with sexually assaulting a woman referred to in court records as E.M. in McLeod’s hotel room following a Hockey Canada event in London, Ont. McLeod faces a second criminal charge of being a party to the offence. The players, who face up to 10 years in prison if they are convicted, have all pleaded not guilty.

Julianna Greenspan, Foote’s attorney, is the fifth and final defence lawyer to cross-examine E.M. She began her time on Tuesday morning by suggesting that E.M. has purposefully identified the players as “men” during her testimony.

“You have specifically refused to use the term ‘boy’ at this trial, isn’t that right? Greenspan said. "You refer to these individuals as ‘man’ and ‘men’ over and over and do not once, not one single time, refer to them as ‘boy’ or ‘boys.’ Do you accept that?"

"Yes I accept that...Don't know if that's a conscious decision I've been making,” E.M. answered. “They were at least 18, 19. They were men...that's why I've been referring to them as that."

Greenspan read E.M. clips of the statement she made to London police on June 22, 2018, three days after the alleged sexual assault. In all of those clips, E.M. called the accused players “boys.”

“I’m going to put this suggestion to you…. The reason why you have so carefully changed your language is because you have come into this trial with a clear agenda,” Greenspan said.

“No, absolutely not. I am older, I understand more. They were men.” E.M. responded.

All five lawyers for the defendants have constantly referred to them as “boys” throughout the trial.

The court has heard evidence that E.M. met some members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team at Jack’s, a bar in downtown London during the late evening of June 18, 2018. E.M. has previously testified that while she was drinking and dancing with the players, who were at Jack’s following a Hockey Canada ring ceremony, she did not know that they were high-level national team players.

Greenspan suggested to E.M. that she did, in fact, know who the players were and that she must have heard that Canada won the 2018 world junior championship earlier that year.

"I just knew they were a group of hockey guys by the end of the night. I didn't know they were world junior players, and I wouldn't have cared, frankly.” E.M. testified.

Greenspan showed E.M. a video of her at Jack’s Bar in which she speaks with a bouncer standing near the back of the bar as the hockey players arrive at the front entrance. Greenspan suggested to E.M. that the bouncer told her about the players’ arrival.

E.M. testified that never happened.

“As someone who's running security, I feel you don't really go around announcing that there's a group like that around to just anybody,” E.M. testified.