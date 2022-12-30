Eddie Howe is dreaming of a Premier League title.

The Newcastle boss says his team is "absolutely" in the title race and won't rule out winning it all.

"I won't say we can't [win title]," the 45-year-old Howe said.

The Magpies are the hottest team in England right now, winners of six straight league matches. Newcastle sits third in the table on 33 points, seven points behind leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

In his second season at St. James' Park, Howe played down the chances of any reinforcements for Toon during the January transfer window.

"If you're looking to improve the team, the starting XI as it is if we have no injuries, then that is a challenge in the market currently," the former Bournemouth manager said ahead of his team's match on Saturday with Leeds United. "With an unlimited budget, that might be possible - not that we necessarily have a budget at the moment - but with Financial Fair Play looming and with those restrictions, it's almost impossible."

Newcastle last competed in European competition in 2013 when they reached the Europa League quarterfinals before bowing out to eventual finalists Benfica. The Magpies haven't been to the Champions League since 2003.