Dump and Chase: Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final

Welcome to Dump and Chase, powered by FanDuel. Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo today as they highlight their best bets for the upcoming Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

Aaron Korolnek: The Stanley Cup Final is upon us. We have a series pick for you in just a moment. Carlo, you have a couple of prop bets for the best of seven series featuring the (Edmonton) Oilers and the (Florida) Panthers. Give me the first one.

Carlo Colaiacovo: Well, FanDuel has offered us some novelty props for this series, and rightfully so. It's a Stanley Cup Final, so I'm going to look at two. First, I'm going to look at overtime. I think two or more games will go to overtime in this series, and FanDuel's offering +145 for that.

And if you look at how evenly matched these two teams are, they're both really good at special teams. Edmonton has adopted this defensive identity. They've both been getting really good goaltending, so I expect games to be close. The Panthers have already played four overtime games in this playoffs, including three last series.

Edmonton has played three as well. I expect this to be a close series, so I expect it to be overtime more than two times in this series. And another prop that I'm looking at is each team to score in every game of this series. As good as they are defensively, they are also very good offensively.

Edmonton has the McDavid and Draisaitl star power. Florida has the Tkachuk, Barkov and Sam Reinhardt star power. Both teams are going to score in every game. So those are two props that I'm looking at to cash in on in this finals.

Korolnek: So, with regard to who wins the Stanley Cup this year, I'm looking at the Edmonton Oilers at plus money. Let's talk about the special teams. Edmonton has the best power play and the best penalty kill in the playoffs. They also have the two best players in this series: Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who are third and fourth, respectively, all time in points per game in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Stuart Skinner is red hot and getting plus money on the Oilers with everything at stake against a high-quality Florida Panthers team. Don't get me wrong, I think is the move. It's the Oilers to win the Cup, the first Cup back in Canada since 1993.

Secondarily, the man to receive the Stanley Cup from captain Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins +650 on FanDuel to receive the cup first. I think this is a no-brainer if you're backing the Oil. Nugent-Hopkins has been with the Oil since 2011. He's seen the depths of despair, and soon, he'll see the glory of the Stanley Cup.

So those are our four best bets here ahead of the Stanley Cup final. Do you think we go 4-0, Coco?

Colaiacovo: That's all we do here AK. All we do is win, win, win—just like the Edmonton Oilers are going to win.