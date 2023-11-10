FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 10

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

You can ride the parlay or play the picks on their own, but we made sure to leave an empty space in the box for you to join in and add your biggest lock for the week! Just save the image below and add your own pick to the middle square if you want in on the parlay.

Here’s what we’re rolling with for Week 10 of the NFL season.

TSN FanDuel Best Bets Week 10



Eric Cohen - Minnesota Vikings +3.0 (-120)

When Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles in their Week 8 victory against the Green Bay Packers, it appeared the Minnesota Vikings season was over. But wait, Josh Dobbs entered last Sunday and - despite not knowing the playbook or his teammates' names - led the Vikings to a come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Now Dobbs has had a week to get know the offence and unlike his situation in Arizona, he has some great weapons to utilize. I love getting a field goal at home with a Vikings team that has quietly won five of their last six games.

Dom Padula - Indianapolis Colts Moneyline (-126)

The Indianapolis Colts find themselves in the thick of an absolutely loaded AFC playoff race entering Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. A loss to the worst team in the AFC would be a dagger.

The Colts have already registered wins over the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers. They also could have very realistically won games against both the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams. New England is beat up on both sides of the football. As long as the Colts can play a mistake-free game, they should be able to secure a crucial win in Germany.

Chris Brieda - Will Levis over 220.5 passing yards (-114)

Even with a small sample size, Will Levis has quickly shown that he is one of the more poised young quarterbacks we’ve watched over the last couple seasons.

He’s big, can see over the line, and isn’t afraid to maximize his time in the pocket in order to find his receiver, even if that means soaking a big hit.

His line is at 220.5 this weekend, a number he has gone over in each of his first two career starts:

Week 8 vs ATL — 238 passing yards

Week 9 at PIT — 262 passing yards

In his third career start, Levis and the Titans will face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass defence ranked 31st in the NFL, allowing 279.4 yards per game through the air.

Last week, the Bucs got torched for 470 passing yards by the likely Offensive Rookie of the Year, C.J. Stroud.

Now it’s time for the another rookie to light ‘em up.

I’ll take Levis to throw for over 220.5 passing yards in what should be a closely contested game, and I expect the Tennessee passing attack to remain relevant all afternoon.

Christian Marin - DeAndre Hopkins over 59.5 receiving yards (-114)

I never thought I would be taking a Tennessee Titans wide receiver to go over on their receiving prop as a best bet this season, but things seem to be changing in Tennessee thanks to Will Levis.

Yes, it’s a small sample size, but in Levis’ two starts this season DeAndre Hopkins has been targeted 17 times and has 188 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

In the six games that Levis didn’t start, Hopkins went over 59.5 receiving yards in three of those games, and he has gone over that number in both of Levis’ starts.

The Titans also get the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, who have given up the fifth most receiving yards this season and have had 12 different players compile 60 or more receiving yards in eight games this season; seven of those players went off for 100 yards or more.

Drew Morrison - Baltimore Ravens -6.5 (-105)

Put your hands together for the AFC NORTH!

It’s the only NFL division with four teams with a winning record and two of them are going at it again Sunday with the Cleveland Browns headed to Baltimore to play the Ravens.

If that rings a bell, it was 1996 when the previous edition of the Browns headed from Cleveland to Baltimore, changed their name to the Ravens before going on to win Super Bowl XXXV just a few years later. Ouch.

That makes it an intense rivalry for Browns fans, but there hasn’t been much for Marylanders to be upset about. The Ravens are 36-13 against the new Browns since their inception in 1999. Maybe the football Gods will tip the scales in Cleveland’s favour?

“This is Baltimore gentlemen, the Gods will not save you” says Commissioner Ervin Burrell in the legendary series ‘The Wire.’

The Ravens are 6.5-point favourites. It’s a lot for a divisional game, but not so much if you consider Baltimore’s won its last two home games by a combined 65 points over the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks, two teams in playoff spots.

“You come at the King, you best not miss” – Omar Little.

No doubt, edge rusher Myles Garrett is a game wrecker for the Browns. Cleveland’s defence is awesome – best in the NFL. But the antidote to an overwhelming pass rush is elite athleticism. I’m talking about Lamar Jackson. If you saw him operate against the Lions in Week 7, he repeatedly turned lost plays into big gains. Oh, and Baltimore’s rushing attack is best in the league.

“We’re building something here... all the pieces matter” – Lester Freamon.

The Ravens defence is healthy and ranks second in the NFL, only slightly behind the Browns this season. But they lead in one key category: Sacks.

Deshaun Watson had a decent return last week against the Arizona Cardinals, albeit in a game he didn’t have to score a point in to win. I doubt he’ll be as comfortable in these streets.

“This calibre? From this range? Even if I miss I can’t miss.”

Connor Ford: Josh Reynolds Over 27.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Josh Reynolds had just one reception for 13 yards in Week 9, but he’s in a great spot to bounce back against a soft Los Angeles Chargers secondary this week.

The Chargers rank dead last in the NFL, allowing 313.5 passing yards per game. They’ve also allowed the fourth-highest yards per target (9.22) to the wide receiver position. Despite Dan Campbell’s affection for running the football, the Detroit Lions will certainly look to take advantage of some matchups on the outside.

Prior to Reynolds' Week 9 dud, he had gone over 40 receiving yards in six of his seven games on the season. He has played at least 70 percent of the snaps in all but one game and Jared Goff clearly has rapport with him from their days with the Los Angeles Rams.

Reynolds is averaging 49.6 receiving yards per game this year, so 27.5 should be a relatively easy number to surpass in what projects to be a high scoring affair.

Evan Render - Pittsburgh Steelers -3.0 (-122)

I don’t think the Pittsburgh Steelers are a great team - they’re probably the definition of average by NFL standards - but this is a great spot for them to win by margin.

The Steelers are one of a handful of teams I wouldn’t back as a favourite in most cases, unless they’re facing someone who can’t get out of their own way in the Green Bay Packers.

Truthfully, I don’t see Green Bay’s path to scoring more than 10-13 points here, so all we need is Pittsburgh to score in the late teens to low 20s and this should be a non-sweat cover.

It’s just too short of a price for me with a great defence against an inept offensive unit led by Jordan Love.

Give me Pittsburgh -3 as my best bet.

Group Pick - Dallas Cowboys -13.5 (-184)

The Dallas Cowboys absolutely crushed the New York Giants in their first meeting of the season and we’re expecting it to happen again this week.

Nobody gives up more sacks than the Giants and the Cowboys racked up 7 sacks in their last meeting, which makes up for a third of Dallas’ sacks for the entire season.

Outside of running back Saquon Barkley, the Giants' offence hasn’t been able to do much on a week to week basis and that should be the case once again this week.

Give us Dallas to win by at least two touchdowns against the Giants who are averaging a league-low 268.9 yards per game on offence

The odds on this 8-leg parlay are +8689* and $10 would pay $868.93 on FanDuel Canada.

*Odds subject to change.