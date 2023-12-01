FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 13

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

You can ride the parlay or play the picks on their own, but we made sure to leave an empty space in the box for you to join in and add your biggest lock for the week! Just save the image below and add your own pick to the middle square if you want in on the parlay.

Here’s what we’re rolling with for Week 13 of the NFL season.

Eric Cohen - Sam LaPorta over 38.5 receiving yards (-114)

The Detroit Lions were embarrassed on American Thanksgiving, losing at home to the Green Bay Packers. In their last three games. Detroit has struggled mightily defensively and I expect another shootout in New Orleans.

The Saints are banged up on both sides of the ball and will not be able to slow down the Lions’ passing attack in a controlled environment.

In a game where both Derek Carr and Jared Goff will be throwing a lot, this number is way too low for the Lions stud rookie tight end.

Sam LaPorta has gone over 38.5 yards in four of his last five games and has failed to go over this number just three times all season!!!

Look for the Lions to win a high-scoring game with LaPorta once again being a major contributor on offence.

Dom Padula - Pittsburgh Steelers Moneyline + Pat Freiermuth 25+ receiving yards (+114)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-0 against opponents with a losing record this season. With QB coach Mike Sullivan calling plays in place of the departed former OC Matt Canada in Week 12, Kenny Pickett threw for a season-high 278 yards in a 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pickett connected with tight end Pat Freiermuth on a season-high nine catches for 120 yards on 11 targets in that victory. All we need this week is 25 or more receiving yards in a Steelers win to cash these legs of the parlay.

Christian Marin - Derrick Henry 60.5 rushing yards (-114)

For the first time since 2018, Derrick Henry enters Week 13 of the NFL season with two or fewer games with 100-plus rushing yards, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been effective this year. While Henry has only hit the 100-yard mark twice so far this season, this number of 60.5 rushing yards is one that he has topped in seven of 11 games this season.

This week, the Tennessee Titans host the Indianapolis Colts, and they managed to hold Henry to just 43 yards on 13 carries back in Week 5.

“Forty-three yards makes you want to cringe,” Henry said Thursday, via Titans Senior Writer Jim Wyatt.

I’m expecting a big performance from Henry after a comment like that and especially because he has gone over 60.5 rushing yards in nine of his last 10 games against the Colts – and went off for 100 or more rushing yards in six of those games.

The Titans haven’t been good this year, but they’re 4-1 at home compared to 0-6 on the road, so Henry at home against the Colts seems like a nice spot to hammer the over on Henry’s rushing yards prop.

Chris Brieda - Kansas City Chiefs -6.0 (-110)

The Kansas City Chiefs have a tendency to get scarier as the season goes on, and now that we’re post-American Thanksgiving, it’s time they kick it into high-gear.

After all, the Chiefs are in a heated battle with the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins for the AFC’s coveted No. 1 seed.

Let’s unpack some numbers to support this pick.

Patrick Mahomes loves playing in December. He’s flexing a 20-3 career record in the final month of the calendar. Absolutely cracking.

Next, in their eight wins this season, the Chiefs have covered the spread in seven of those games. I like them to win, and when they win, they cover.

Want more juice? Travis Kelce mentioned on the New Heights podcast that he loves playing on the road, and loves playing in primetime.

How does Green Bay on Sunday Night Football sound, Travis?

KC shouldn’t feel out of place at Lambeau Field, a loud and cold environment parallel to Arrowhead Stadium.

Give me these December Chiefs in primetime against a team they are definitely six points better than.

Evan Render - Detroit Lions -4.5 (-110)

One of my strongest rules in betting: always back good teams after they get embarrassed.

This is a perfect spot for the Detroit Lions after that American Thanksgiving embarrassment against the Green Bay Packers. The Lions now travel south to face an inferior New Orleans Saints team with dudes off the street at wide receiver. Seriously, I’m not kidding, check out New Orleans’ depth chart.

I expect Aidan Hutchinson to be in Derek Carr’s face all afternoon, and we know how the veteran field general deals with pressure.

I think Detroit should be closer to a touchdown favourite in this spot, so I’ll gladly take the 4.5 points and sit back and enjoy a perfect bounce-back performance from Dan Campbell’s team.

Give me Detroit -4.5 as my best bet for Week 13.

Connor Ford: D’Ernest Johnson over 16.5 rushing yards (-114)

D’Ernest Johnson has a grand total of 86 rushing yards this season. So why bet on him this week, you ask? Let me explain.

It appears that Johnson has earned himself a change-of-pace role in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offence recently, as he’s recorded seven carries in back-to-back weeks. In Week 12, he played 29 snaps compared to just two for Tank Bigsby. When Travis Etienne is off the field, it will most likely be Johnson taking those snaps.

Speaking of Etienne, he popped up on the injury report this week with a rib issue. While he’s still expected to play, Doug Pederson may opt to limit his workload. This clears the way for Johnson to potentially see more touches.

The Cincinnati Bengals are also a sizeable underdog against the Jags, so we might see Jacksonville try to run out the clock late if they take a commanding lead.

Additionally, the Bengals defence has regressed. Over the last four weeks, they’ve allowed the eighth-most yards to running backs and the seventh-highest yards per carry (4.80).

This bet might be volatile, but I’m willing to take a chance in an advantageous spot.

The odds on this 8-leg parlay are +8197* and $10 would pay $819.69 on FanDuel Canada.

*Odds subject to change.