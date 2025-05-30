Marner next team betting odds: Blackhawks, Hurricanes, Leafs lead the way
Published
With Mitch Marner just one month away from becoming a free agent, FanDuel has priced a market on his next team, with three coming in shorter than 5-1 odds.
Mitch Marner Next Team
|Team Name
|Betting Odds
|Chicago Blackhawks
|+250
|Carolina Hurricanes
|+340
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|+430
|Vegas Golden Knights
|+650
|Anaheim Ducks
|+850
|Los Angeles Kings
|+1100
|Florida Panthers
|+1500
|Utah Mammoth
|+1500
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|+2200
|New York Islanders
|+2900
|San Jose Sharks
|+2900
|Philadelphia Flyers
|+2900
|Detroit Red Wings
|+5000
|Montreal Canadiens
|+5000
|Nashville Predators
|+6000
|Edmonton Oilers
|+6000
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|+6000
|Washington Capitals
|+6000
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|+6000
|Seattle Kraken
|+6000
|St. Louis Blues
|+6000
|New Jersey Devils
|+6000
|Dallas Stars
|+6000
|Minnesota Wild
|+6000
|Calgary Flames
|+6000
|Winnipeg Jets
|+6000
|Colorado Avalanche
|+6000
|Buffalo Sabres
|+6000
|Boston Bruins
|+6000
|Vancouver Canucks
|+6000
|New York Rangers
|+6000
|Ottawa Senators
|+6000
*Settled on the official announcement from the team which Mitch Marner signs his next contract with.*
More to come