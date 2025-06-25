After spending nine years with the Toronto Maple Leafs, it appears Mitch Marner is set to test the free agent waters on July 1.

The 28-year-old winger enters the summer fresh off of a career-best 102 points in the regular season, bringing his career total to 741 points in 657 regular-season games, and projects to be one of the highest-paid players in the league on the open market.

With Marner just days away from becoming a free agent, FanDuel has priced a market on his next team, with two coming in shorter than 5-1. Let’s dive into those odds.

Vegas Golden Knights +650 -> +230 -> -135

We have a new favourite.

After opening with the fourth-longest odds at +650, the Vegas Golden Knights now sit as the clear favourite at -135.

With reports that Vegas could move Thomas Hertl to open up cap space, the conversation around Marner to Vegas seems to be heating up.

Anaheim Ducks +850 -> +650 -> +500

Here come the Ducks.

After opening with odds of +850 to land Marner, Anaheim's odds to ink the winger to a deal have been getting shorter with each update.

After trading forward Trevor Zegras on Monday, the Ducks have the third-most projected cap space entering free agency and have already been busy this spring.

The team hired Joel Quenneville as their new head coach to start the off-season and acquired veteran winger Chris Kreider from the New York Rangers earlier this month.

After Monday's trade, the Ducks have just over $36 million in space this summer with restricted free agents Mason McTavish and Lukas Dostal in need of new deals and a total of 17 players currently under contract, per Puckpedia.

Team owner Henry Samueli set the tone last month that he was willing to spend to end his team’s seven-year postseason drought.

“We’re not going to write stupid cheques,” Samueli said, per The Athletic. “But I told [GM Pat Verbeek], you do what it takes to make this a really steady perennial playoff contender and Stanley Cup contender down the road. And if it means signing big-name free agents, go for it. We told him, going forward, you will not be constrained by the budget.”

Carolina Hurricanes +340 -> +470 -> +750

If leaving Toronto but staying in the Eastern Conference is the path for Marner, then perhaps no team makes more sense than the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina was back in the Eastern Conference final this season, falling 4-1 to the Florida Panthers and moving to 1-12 in their past 13 Conference Finals games under head coach Rod Brind'Amour.

With Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis all under contract through 2029, and the team holding over $28 million of cap space, the Hurricanes seem to have enough ammo in the money department to back up the Brinks truck for a 100-point guy like Marner.

Toronto Maple Leafs +430 -> +1900 -> +2600

So, you’re saying there’s a chance?

A return to Toronto can’t fully be ruled out until the ink has been put to paper on a new deal for Marner, but the odds are now stacked against the Leafs.

Two weeks ago, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston spoke about why he believes Marner will test free agency and is “very, very likely” to leave the Maple Leafs.

After opening at +430, the Leafs have fallen to +2600 with the ninth-longest price in the market.

Here is a look at where every other team in the league is priced in his market.

Mitch Marner Next Team Team Name Betting Odds on May. 30 Odds on June. 16 Odds on June. 25 Chicago Blackhawks +250 +750 +1800 Carolina Hurricanes +340 +470 +750 Toronto Maple Leafs +430 +1900 +2600 Vegas Golden Knights +650 +230 -135 Anaheim Ducks +850 +650 +500 Los Angeles Kings +1100 +1000 +850 Florida Panthers +1500 +2900 +3500 Utah Mammoth +1500 +1500 +2000 Pittsburgh Penguins +2200 +650 +1800 New York Islanders +2900 +4000 +6000 San Jose Sharks +2900 +2900 +2200 Philadelphia Flyers +2900 +4000 +6000 Detroit Red Wings +5000 +4000 +5000 Montreal Canadiens +5000 +6000 +6000 Nashville Predators +6000 +6000 +6000 Edmonton Oilers +6000 +6000 +6000 Columbus Blue Jackets +6000 +2900 +3500 Washington Capitals +6000 +6000 +6000 Tampa Bay Lightning +6000 +6000 +6000 Seattle Kraken +6000 +6000 +6000 St. Louis Blues +6000 +6000 +6000 New Jersey Devils +6000 +6000 +6000 Dallas Stars +6000 +6000 +6000 Minnesota Wild +6000 +6000 +6000 Calgary Flames +6000 +6000 +6000 Winnipeg Jets +6000 +6000 +6000 Colorado Avalanche +6000 +6000 +6000 Buffalo Sabres +6000 +6000 +6000 Boston Bruins +6000 +6000 +6000 Vancouver Canucks +6000 +6000 +6000 New York Rangers +6000 +4000 +5000 Ottawa Senators +6000 +2900 +3500

