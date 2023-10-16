Morning Coffee: Are the Cowboys a legitimate Super Bowl contender?

The Dallas Cowboys were fast and furious out of the gates this season.

America’s Team opened with back-to-back blowout wins over the New York Giants and New York Jets.

At the time, there was a lot of talk about the Cowboys being a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Of course, a trip to the desert in Week 3 put a damper on the sentiment, as a 28-16 outright loss to the Arizona Cardinals as an 11.5-point favourite stands as the biggest upset so far this season.

In fact, that result stands as the only instance this season in which a double-digit favourite has lost outright.

Three weeks later, the Cowboys are coming off an ugly 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in a game that was billed as a potential NFC Championship Game preview.

Dallas remains a top-six choice to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel. Still, the Cowboys have yet to produce a signature win.

It’s still early, but if they fall to 3-3 with a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, it might seem like a reach to put Dallas in the championship conversation.

Are the Cowboys a legitimate Super Bowl contender? Buckle up, because it’s almost showtime in L.A.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

Are the Cowboys a legitimate Super Bowl contender?

According to FanDuel, the Cowboys are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Only five NFL teams have shorter odds to win it all.

The San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins are the top five choices to win it all at FanDuel this morning.

Those are the five teams with shorter odds to win the Super Bowl than Dallas.

Tonight, the Cowboys get another opportunity to prove that they deserve to be ranked among that elite group of contending teams.

Dak Prescott: “You can’t be shaken by (that loss to the 49ers). You can’t change your preparation. You can’t change anything you’ve done because that happened. Bad night, bad timing for some turnovers. We just couldn’t do anything on offense. At the end of the day, it goes into… pic.twitter.com/IIwxfLtGVU — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 13, 2023

As far as I’m concerned, they haven’t proven anything yet.

Dallas is 3-2 heading into tonight’s showdown in L.A. The three wins have come against teams that are currently projected to miss the playoffs.

The Giants and New England Patriots have combined to go 2-10 straight up this season.

The Jets have turned a corner with back-to-back wins to improve to 3-3, but they didn’t have much going at all when the Cowboys beat them 30-10 in Zach Wilson’s first start of the season back in Week 2.

Dallas has been excellent off a loss under head coach Mike McCarthy.

.@SaturdayJeff is agreeing with Jerry Jones that Dak Prescott can get Dallas to the Super Bowl:



"Everybody wants to fire everybody after a bad loss. The reality is, who are you going to hire? Dak Prescott is a good quarterback that you win because of, not in spite of." pic.twitter.com/PpXsU8emfb — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 11, 2023

The Cowboys are 9-1 straight up following a loss since the start of 2021 – the best such record in the NFL over that span. Last season, Dallas went a perfect 5-0 against the spread off a loss.

The Cowboys allowed more points tonight (42) than they had in their first 4 games of the season combined (41).



They are the first team since the 1990 Raiders to allow more points in their 5th game of a season than they allowed in their first 4 games combined. pic.twitter.com/EZG8r3usPS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 9, 2023

The Cowboys are currently -1.5 at FanDuel. If you like Dallas to win tonight, you might as well bet them at -126 on the money line at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, tonight’s game is a very interesting spot for a Chargers team coming off a bye week following back-to-back wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 2-2.

Justin Herbert and company should benefit from the added rest, with running back Austin Ekeler set to play for the first time since Week 1.

Austin Ekeler says not being able to play the past three games he's felt "a hole within me"



"I haven't played since week one, watching the guys go out there and battle and be in close games...you kind of feel disconnected from being able to actually make an impact on the field.… pic.twitter.com/i7l7FNXp43 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) October 13, 2023

L.A. will host the Cowboys tonight before travelling to face the rival Chiefs next Sunday.

If the Chargers win tonight, they’ll be in a comfortable position at 3-2 with a very manageable schedule the rest of the way.

#Chargers DE Joey Bosa (toe) and WR Joshua Palmer (groin) — both listed as questionable — are expected to play tonight against the #Cowboys, barring a setback, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2023

If they lose and fall to 2-3 with a trip to Kansas City on deck, the outlook could look a lot different for L.A.

Speaking of outlooks, I went 4-2 with all of the plays that I gave out for Sunday’s NFL games.

My outlook would have been much different if it wasn’t for a couple of notable injuries that prevented me from completing a 6-0 sweep.

The FanDuel Best Bets in this column are 8-2 in the month of October.

It’s time to get back to work and lock in another FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football

I’ve already established that I’m not sold on the Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender.

However, tonight’s game isn’t the Super Bowl, and no team has been better off a loss than Dallas over the past two seasons.

If they even want to be in the conversation as a contender, the Cowboys better have a response tonight.

In order to have a chance, Dallas needs Prescott to avoid the types of mistakes that have hurt the team in their losses.

Prescott’s 19 interceptions since the start of 2022 were tied with Josh Allen for the most over that span entering this week’s games.

The good news is that Prescott will have his full complement of weapons at his disposal again tonight, including CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup, Tony Pollard and emerging tight end Jake Ferguson.

Jake Ferguson said he texted Dak Prescott after the 49ers loss:



"I'm with you 'til the wheels fall off."



"It's my job to follow him and run through a brick wall if he tells me to." pic.twitter.com/GGvOmVoLRZ — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) October 12, 2023

A fourth-round pick in 2022, Ferguson has averaged 4.5 receptions for 41.0 yards on 5.3 targets per game over the past four weeks. Only Lamb has a higher average targets per game and receptions per game over that span.

Ferguson has 28-plus receiving yards in three straight games.

Jake Ferguson's route share has gone up in four-straight games after a season low 40% in Week 2



40% > 58% > 62% > 73%



Ferguson leads Dallas in targets per route (0.26)* over Pollard (0.25) and Lamb (0.23)



* His 0.26 TPRR is tied with Sam LaPorta for 2nd-highest among TE… — Graham Barfield (@GrahamBarfield) October 12, 2023

The Chargers have only faced one tough matchup at the tight end position this season, which was back in Week 3 when T.J. Hockenson torched them for 78 yards on eight catches.

I’ll take the Cowboys +7.5 on the alt spread and pair it with Ferguson 25+ receiving yards on a Same Game Parlay at -130 odds as my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

Hopefully, we can close out Week 6 with another FanDuel Best Bet winner.