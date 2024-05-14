Caitlin Clark will make her WNBA debut tonight on TSN.

It’s one of the most highly anticipated introductions that I can remember.

The long list of specials available at FanDuel reflects that.

Clark to record 130 or more made threes in her rookie season is -125 at FanDuel.

Clark to produce three or more triple doubles as a rookie is +190.

What are the odds that Clark scores 50 or more points in any single game during her rookie season?

You can find that prop as well this morning at +1500 odds on a long list of specials FanDuel has on-site to celebrate Clark’s arrival in the WNBA.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft is in line for a significant step up in the level of competition that she will face in her rookie season with the Fever.

Still, expectations for the 22-year-old are extremely high.

Even with double-headers on deck in both the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs, all eyes will be on Clark when she makes her WNBA debut tonight.

It’s nights like tonight that make multiple screens a must.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday May 14th, 2024.

Great expectations for Caitlin Clark reflected in FanDuel markets

The Fever haven’t made the WNBA playoffs since 2016.

That is expected to change this season with Clark joining 2023 first overall pick Aliyah Boston in Indiana.

The Fever are -310 to make the playoffs at FanDuel.

That number represents a 75.6 per cent implied probability.

Meanwhile, Indiana hasn’t won 20 games in a single season since 2015.

However, the Fever’s win total is set at 20.5 at FanDuel.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Caitlin Clark making dreams come true 😍 <a href="https://t.co/EWOcyDY98I">pic.twitter.com/EWOcyDY98I</a></p>— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) <a href="https://twitter.com/IndianaFever/status/1787657424523932115?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 7, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Clark is the obvious favourite to win WNBA Rookie of the Year honours at -700 odds.

No other rookie is shorter than +900 to win that award.

More notable is the fact that Clark is +950 to win WNBA regular season MVP.

Only A’ja Wilson (+100) of the Las Vegas Aces and Breanna Stewart (+800) of the New York Liberty have shorter odds.

Candace Parker is the only player in WNBA history to win both the Rookie of the Year and the regular season MVP award in the same season – a feat she accomplished back in 2008.

According to the traders at FanDuel, 71 per cent of the bets in the WNBA regular season MVP winner market are on Clark to take home that award.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Caitlin Clark Mic'd Up for training camp practice 🗣️ <a href="https://t.co/FUuSTEea2v">pic.twitter.com/FUuSTEea2v</a></p>— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) <a href="https://twitter.com/IndianaFever/status/1790133535451296030?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 13, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Meanwhile, Clark has accounted for only 6.9 per cent of the bets in the WNBA Rookie of the Year market.

That’s in large part due to her price tag at -700 odds.

NCAA women’s basketball fans will recognize the most popular pick to win WNBA Rookie of the Year at FanDuel.

Former LSU star and current Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is the most popular pick to win the ROY with 33 per cent of the bets in that market.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Year 1. <a href="https://t.co/3dzXX6w4xT">pic.twitter.com/3dzXX6w4xT</a></p>— Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) <a href="https://twitter.com/Reese10Angel/status/1788722179820933542?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 10, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Reese is currently +3500 to win that award at FanDuel.

As for tonight’s game, Clark’s points prop is currently at over/under 21.5.

FanDuel also has odds for Clark to score 20+ points, 25+ points and 30+ points available to bet on-site.

Indiana is a 6.5-point underdog and is +220 to win outright.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Caitlin Clark is making her WNBA debut tonight against the Connecticut Sun.<br><br>The game is completely sold out — the Sun's first sell-out in 20+ years.<br><br>The game will also be on ESPN2 and the cheapest ticket is 6x more expensive than the Sun's next home game — $110 vs. $17.<br><br>Crazy! <a href="https://t.co/0iQ2cXkp8R">pic.twitter.com/0iQ2cXkp8R</a></p>— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) <a href="https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1790372048138535000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 14, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Also of note is the fact that tonight’s game will feature two of the top-five choices to win the WNBA MVP award with Clark and Connecticut forward Alyssa Thomas.

Thomas is currently the fourth choice to win the MVP award at +1200.

With so much hype surrounding Clark’s debut, tonight’s game on TSN will be a must-watch event.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Tuesday’s NHL Slate

The hot streak continued with another FanDuel Best Bet winner in Monday’s Morning Coffee column as Jake Guentzel and Tyler Seguin gave us the two shots on goal that we needed from each of them to cash our parlay.

Turning the page this morning, I’m going to focus on the late game for tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoffs double-header and lock in a bet for Game 4 between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">"We’ve been in this situation before & we’ve always responded, I would expect us to do the same."<br><br>McDavid on being down 2-1 in the second-round series vs. the Canucks.<a href="https://twitter.com/Enterprise?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Enterprise</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoOilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoOilers</a> <a href="https://t.co/lu0DCnCjpW">pic.twitter.com/lu0DCnCjpW</a></p>— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) <a href="https://twitter.com/EdmontonOilers/status/1790096996780388540?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 13, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Per the traders at FanDuel, 79 per cent of the stakes are on Edmonton to win and tie the series at 2-2.

Meanwhile, 79 per cent of the bets and 74 per cent of the stakes are on the over 6.5 total goals.

The over is 3-0 so far in the series.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The Talking Point with Bruce Boudreau: Should the Oilers sit Stuart Skinner in Game 4? <a href="https://t.co/M9N0GAdpI1">https://t.co/M9N0GAdpI1</a> <a href="https://t.co/kuO63xXLAv">pic.twitter.com/kuO63xXLAv</a></p>— TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) <a href="https://twitter.com/TSNHockey/status/1790046579417625083?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 13, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

For my FanDuel Best Bet, I’m going to lock in a two-leg Same Game Parlay with Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl to both record 3+ shots on goal at -118 odds.

Hyman registered a team-high eight shots on goal on 10 shot attempts in Game 4.

He’s registered at least four shots on goal in each of the first three games of the series.

Hyman remains entrenched on the top line and the top power play unit, so he should get plenty of opportunities again tonight in a must-win game.

Three shots on goal should be his floor.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">From <a href="https://twitter.com/CraigJButton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CraigJButton</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/JayOnSC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JayOnSC</a> - Discussing if the Oilers’ star players lack of scoring at even strength is concerning, if pulling Stuart Skinner after allowing four goals was the right call, and who were the big factors for the Canucks in the win: <a href="https://t.co/k7RkFmbJZ7">https://t.co/k7RkFmbJZ7</a> <a href="https://t.co/VU5M0P2KfW">pic.twitter.com/VU5M0P2KfW</a></p>— TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) <a href="https://twitter.com/TSNHockey/status/1789948195407077389?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 13, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl had five shots on goal on eight attempts in the Game 3 loss.

He’s registered at least three shots on goal in each of the first three games of the series, with that total climbing in every game from three, to four, then to five.

The Oilers should be motivated tonight as they attempt to avoid falling behind 3-1 in the series with Game 5 in Vancouver.

I’ll lock in Hyman 3+ shots on goal and Draisaitl 3+ shots on goal at -118 odds as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Have a great day, everyone!