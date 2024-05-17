Morning Coffee: Three FanDuel Best Bets to consider

The New York sports scene has the city that never sleeps buzzing this morning.

For the second time in the last three seasons, the New York Rangers advanced to the Eastern Conference Final.

The New York Knicks can follow suit with a trip to the NBA Eastern Conference Final with one more victory.

If they can’t do it tonight, they’ll get another opportunity to clinch in front of their home fans in Game 7.

Meanwhile, 30 minutes from Madison Square Garden, the New York Yankees will begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox tonight at Yankee Stadium, sitting in first place in the American League East.

For what it’s worth, a parlay with the Rangers to win the Stanley Cup, the Knicks to reach the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Yankees to win the AL East could be found at +760 odds at FanDuel this morning.

The Yankees are -190 to win their division at FanDuel.

Substitute the pinstripes to win their division with a wager on New York to win the World Series and that number climbs to +4124.

Looking ahead to tonight, Rangers’ fans will be watching and waiting for confirmation of their next opponent.

The Florida Panthers can clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference Final with a win over the Boston Bruins tonight.

If you’re a regular reader of this column, then you know I’ve been cheering for the Cats to win the series as my biggest futures play of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Bruins have a series record of 0-25 all-time after trailing 3-1 in a best-of-seven – the most series losses without a win in that situation.

Let’s hope for my stake that this isn’t the year that Boston finally ends that situational drought.

In the meantime, it’s time to lock in another FanDuel Best Bet for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday May 17th, 2024.

Three FanDuel Best Bets To Consider

After going 8-for-8 with my series predictions in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, I’m 1-for-1 so far in the second round after the Rangers advanced last night.

I’m banking on the Panthers and the Dallas Stars to make sure that I stay perfect.

My biggest concern right now is the Edmonton Oilers.

For the third time in the best-of-seven, the Vancouver Canucks have the series lead after a 3-2 win in Game 5 last night.

J.T. Miller scored the game-winning goal at the 19:27 mark of the third period – the second-latest go-ahead playoff goal in franchise history.

The Canucks are -200 to advance at FanDuel this morning.

The Oilers are -205 to win Game 6 on Saturday night and +164 to win the series.

Hopefully, Edmonton can bounce back with a win on home ice and force a Game 7.

First up, Florida and Dallas both get the opportunity to clinch a series win.

The Panthers are -150 to beat Boston in Game 6 tonight.

The Stars are -104 to win in Colorado.

Interestingly, Dallas has a better record on the road than on home ice so far this postseason.

The Stars are 3-4 on home ice versus 4-1 as the visitor.

Let’s start with the early game for the first of FanDuel Best Bets.

Sam Reinhart registered a ridiculous eight shots on goal on 16 shot attempts in a Game 5 loss to the Bruins.

Florida’s leading goal scorer has registered at least three shots on goal in each of the first five games of the series.

I’m expecting that trend to continue tonight.

Meanwhile, Carter Verhaeghe was second on the team with four shots on goal on seven attempts.

Verhaeghe has at least three shots on goal in four straight games and has registered at least two shots on goal in every game so far this postseason.

A Same Game Parlay with Reinhart 3+ shots on goal and Verhaeghe 2+ shots on goal gets me -142 odds.

It’s a little juicier than similar SGPs earlier in the series, but I’m willing to lay the juice with a wager that I believe has a good chance to cash.

For the late game, I have my eye on Cale Makar.

There were plenty of question marks surrounding who would step up for Colorado with Valeri Nichushkin out and Nathan MacKinnon getting slowed down by a deep Stars team.

Makar was the hero for Colorado in Game 5 with a pair of goals.

He also finished with a team-high five shots on goal on a team-high eight shot attempts.

Meanwhile for Dallas, Tyler Seguin has been a staple for me in the series as he has two or more shots on goal in all five games, including three games with three or more.

Wyatt Johnston has 11 shots on goal in his previous two games, including eight in Game 5 in Colorado.

A Same Game Parlay with Makar 2+ shots on goal, Seguin 2+ shots on goal, and Johnston 2+ shots on goal gets me -105 odds.

I’ll lock that SGP in as my second FanDuel Best Bet recommendation for Friday night.

Finally, I’m back on Dallas to win Game 6 at -104.

Fool me once, shame on you.

Fool me twice – well, hopefully that doesn’t happen.

The Stars are the deeper team with the better goaltender, and despite blowing a pair of leads in Game 5, I’m expecting them to bounce back tonight on the road, where they have been much more consistent than they were at home.

I’ll take Dallas moneyline at -104.

Have a great long weekend, everyone!

Hopefully, we can head into the weekend with a couple of winners.